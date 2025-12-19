Timber Firm Secures Sites from Administrators and Safeguards Jobs

Timber company Premier Forest Products has acquired two Arnold Laver locations from the administrators of the National Timber Group England.

The move secures 36 jobs at the two sites, with plans to increase that number to over 100 as the branches are rebuilt and re-staffed, ensuring continuity for customers and suppliers.

The acquisition of the Manchester and Reading operations is a strategic investment by the 32-year-old business, strengthening Premier Forest’s presence in the two regions and supporting its long-term plans to build a sustainable UK-wide network.

Arnold Laver was an established brand within the National Timber Group England, which filed for administration in November following ongoing financial pressures across the timber and construction markets.

Administrators have since been working to secure the future of viable parts of the business through the sale of selected sites and operations.

Terry Edgell, Co-Founder and CEO of Newport-based Premier Forest Products, said:

“Our priority throughout this process has been to provide stability for the affected teams and ensure customers continue to receive the service they rely on. “We are pleased that we have been able to protect jobs and bring these two sites into the Premier Forest Group. This is a carefully considered decision that strengthens our ability to serve key regional markets. “It supports the long-term growth plans for the wider business during challenging trading conditions for the industry as a whole.”

The Reading and Manchester sites will now trade under the Premier Forest brand, with an immediate focus on stabilising operations, supporting colleagues through the transition, and re-establishing services to customers.

Terry Edgell added: