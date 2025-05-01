Tight Supply and Strong Demand Push UK Beef Prices

Restricted international and domestic beef supply has fuelled a near 40 per cent increase in cattle deadweight prices in just nine months – trends that anticipate the imminent breaking of the £7 per kilo threshold.

Beef price records are being smashed virtually every week as supply tightens, not only in the UK, but across Europe as well- with current trends suggesting the strong prices may continue, according to analysis contained in the latest edition of Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) Market Bulletin.

“Prime cattle deadweight prices in England and Wales have risen dramatically since late 2024 and are now £2 per kg higher than the same period last year,” writes Glesni Phillips, HCC’s Intelligence, Analysis & Business Insight Executive. “The steer average broke historical records at £5 per kg in September 2024, reached £6 per kg by February 2025, and, given the current trends, is heading towards £7/kg by late spring. “EU beef prices have recently climbed more rapidly than here, narrowing the typical price gap to around 94.8p/kg for steers as of March, which could enhance UK export competitiveness- although rising prices in Ireland will likely mean higher import prices domestically.”

Market Bulletin reports UK prime cattle throughput for Quarter 1 of 2025 totalled 508,000 head, down three per cent year-on-year (or 14,000 head), with declines across all categories (young bulls -12 per cent; steers -4 per cent and heifers -1 per cent) according to data from Defra. Heifer throughput continues to be elevated compared to historical levels and now represents 43 per cent of total prime throughput (219,100 head), up from 40 per cent in 2022.

“Current prime cattle throughput levels are at their lowest since 2022, which was to be expected as the BCMS cattle population figures did indicate there would be fewer animals available for beef production in the longer term”, said Glesni.

Shoppers appear to be still feeling the pinch despite inflation easing as consumer and business costs continue to rise.

“Consumer experts Kantar report the total volume of retail beef sold during the twelve weeks to 23 March 2025 was stable on the year -down 0.8 per cent- but an increase in the average price by some five per cent drove a four per cent increase in total spend overall,” said Glesni.

Exports of fresh and frozen beef for January and February were down ten per cent year-on-year at 16,100 tonnes- again probably due to tighter domestic production, which was down three per cent during the period.