Tidal Energy – Wales is Pushing Itself Forward to be the Leading Nation Within the UK

In this exclusive interview Oliver Wragg Commercial Director Orbital Marine Power Ltd talks to Business News Wales about how Wales is pushing itself forward to be the leading nation in the UK, within tidal energy.

Orbital's O2 is the most powerful, technologically advanced tidal turbine in the world. It is a 2MW+ product capable of being deployed in multi-unit arrays to provide utility-scale, clean energy with almost zero visual impact. The company's floating technology eases installation and access for maintenance, representing a breakthrough in technology cost and risk compared to alternative models. It also captures the strongest tidal and river currents, guaranteeing higher yield, as these exist close to the surface, rather than at the seabed.

Orbital intends to be a leading clean energy provider and supports net zero ambitions in the UK and across the world. It has an established portfolio of further multi-MW tidal stream projects, focused initially within UK waters, built on a global pipeline of multi-GW opportunities.

Tidal Energy Wales is Pushing Itself Forward to be the Leading Nation Within the UK from Business News Wales on Vimeo.