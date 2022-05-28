In this exclusive interview Richard Parkinson, Managing Director at Inyanga Marine Projects talks to Business News Wales about how Wales can play an important role within the ongoing UK Energy Transition.

Richard is an established offshore professional with extensive experience of project managing and executing complex offshore operations in the harshest environments. Specializing in solutions for the offshore renewable energy sector he has gained many years of experienced and managed some of the leading projects within the marine energy sector. Richard is an entrepreneur who integrates multi-skilled technology innovations to support and develop new methods to reduce costs and risk to the sector.

Tidal Energy – Wales Can Play an Important Role in the UK Energy Transition Mix from Business News Wales on Vimeo.