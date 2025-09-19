Tickets Still Available for It’s Your Neath Port Talbot 2025

Residents and workers in Neath Port Talbot are invited to take part in It’s Your Neath Port Talbot 2025, a cross-sector discussion forum all about co-creating a happier, healthier county borough with a thriving economy.

The event is hosted by 4theRegion, an independent alliance working for the wellbeing and prosperity of South West Wales,

It takes place at Margam Orangery on Wednesday, September 24th, 2025 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Dawn Lyle, Director and Co-Founder of 4theRegion said:

“We’ll have around 20 local businesses and organisations exhibiting throughout the event to which all those who care about Neath Port Talbot are very welcome. “Overall, it's an opportunity for having purposeful conversations, making connections, listening to interesting speakers and helping shape the future of Neath Port Talbot. “The ‘Open Space Agenda’ section of the event means those attending can propose topics for discussion on the day, so it's going to be very interactive and a fantastic networking opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about what's happening in Neath Port Talbot.”

Exhibitors include Associated British Ports (a major driver of the regional and national economy), RCS Wales – (a leading Welsh provider of wellbeing support, offering training, therapies, and free services to help employees and self-employed people stay in or return to work) NPTC group of Colleges (offering a range of vocational, academic, and higher education courses across its campuses in Neath Port Talbot and Powys),

SWITCH-On Skills (offering courses to equip the workforce of tomorrow with the skills to tackle climate and environmental challenges) and Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council Trailblazer (helping communities overcome barriers, boost confidence and take steps toward brighter futures).

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt will be addressing the event with other speakers including Tom Edington (Wildfox), Tim Rutter (Tata Steel UK), Nigel Hunt (San Portablo) and Rosa Cundill (Rosa’s Bakery)

Apply for tickets via the 4theRegion website.