Three Welsh Businesses Shortlisted in British Business Awards

Three Wales-based business will compete at this year’s British Business Awards, which feature special guest George Clooney.

The shortlist for the British Business Awards 2026, in association with NatWest, includes 150 companies from across the UK competing for the top spot at a ceremony in Edinburgh on 30 April 2026.

The Welsh-based organisations on the shortlist include Iceland Foods, recognised in the Socially Responsible Business of the Year category; Rural Finance Ltd in the Financial Services Company of The Year; and Storage Giant’s Simon Williams, who is nominated as the CEO of the Year.

Shortlisted companies will also form the inaugural British Business Leaders List, a new designation recognising the organisations setting the benchmark for modern enterprise and shaping the UK’s economic future.

This year’s shortlist also includes AstraZeneca, Warburtons, Nando’s, and Holland & Barrett, alongside high-growth scale-ups, family-owned firms and SMEs.

A record number of more than 400 companies entered the awards this year, with those selected for the shortlist independently evaluated across five core pillars: business performance, innovation, workforce and culture, customer impact, and contribution to society and the wider economy.

Those achieving the highest combined performance across these metrics have secured their place on the shortlist, with the strongest performers now going forward to the independent judging panel, comprising 18 key figures from British industry, chaired by the former CEO of Unilever Alan Jope CBE and Emma Crystal, CEO of Coutts Bank.

The awards are set to be bigger than ever with the announcement of a special guest appearance and conversation with award-winning actor and humanitarian, George Clooney, plus the return of keynote speaker Sir Bob Geldof and co-hosts Rob Brydon and Elaine C Smith.

Up to 2,000 business leaders set to attend the awards ceremony. The awards will once again be raising funds for UK homelessness charity, Social Bite, with a target of helping to raise over £1 million, alongside a fundraising dinner held by the charity the night before the awards event at Gleneagles Hotel.

Alan Jope CBE, Chair of the judging panel, said:

“The calibre of companies on the shortlist is extraordinary, and our job as judges is simply to maintain the highest standards and ensure that truly outstanding businesses emerge as the winners. From global innovators like AstraZeneca and Moderna to much-loved brands such as Nando’s, Warburtons and Iceland, this year’s cohort represents companies that are truly shaping Britain’s economic future.”

Rick Haythornthwaite, NatWest Group Chair, said:

“As Britain’s biggest bank for business, we are proud to once again sponsor the British Business Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements of businesses across all sectors and every part of the UK. Businesses like these are central to our economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and supporting communities. We look forward to celebrating the ambition, creativity and excellence that is at the heart of so many great British businesses in Edinburgh next month, whilst also taking the opportunity to support Social Bite and its vital work tackling homelessness.”

Josh Littlejohn MBE, Founder of Social Bite and Event Director of the British Business Awards, said: