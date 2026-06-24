Three-Quarters of Wrexham University Graduates in Skilled Employment Following Degree

A total of 75% of Wrexham University graduates are now in high-skilled employment, rising to 80% for post- graduates.

The UK Graduate Outcomes Survey, run by HESA (Higher Education Statistics Agency), gathered results from 353,755 people from the 23/24 cohort of UK graduates 15 months following their graduation.

Results from Wrexham University’s graduates reveal the majority are now in ‘high-skilled’ roles in areas including health care, engineering, policing, the legal sector, education, and civil service.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, Paul Davies, said:

“We know that finding good quality work in your chosen field can be challenging, which is why employability is firmly embedded throughout the student experience at Wrexham University. Our courses are designed in partnership with industry and focused on developing the skills, knowledge and practical experience employers are looking for to give students the best possible opportunity to move straight into employment when they graduate. “We're delighted that the latest Graduate Outcomes Survey shows that 75% of our graduates are in high-skilled employment, rising to 80% of postgraduates. These results reflect the hard work of our students, staff and employer partners, and demonstrate the real value of a Wrexham University degree in preparing graduates for successful careers.”

Maham Munawwar, 22, graduated from Wrexham University’s Professional Policing degree in 2025. She is now in her final weeks of training with West Yorkshire Police to become a full-time police officer in her home city of Leeds.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after my A-Levels,” said Maham, “But I looked at the policing course at Wrexham and thought that it looked right for me. “I really enjoyed it, and I’m so glad I chose it. Many of the lecturers are former police officers, so whenever we were discussing the theory of something, they gave an example from their own careers, so it really helped the information stick. “We also had a lot of guest speakers from the police who could give a real insight into what the career was like. “It was this teaching from real-life experience that made the course so great. We did a lot of role play and practical tasks, but it was hearing from the lecturers that I enjoyed the most. “I loved studying at Wrexham because of how small the class sizes were. It meant I could really get to know the tutors, and they got to know me. They could properly focus on each of us and give us the time, resources, and attention we needed to succeed.”

Once Maham graduated, she undertook the 12-month interview process to apply for West Yorkshire Police, as she was keen to be on patrol in her own community.

“There aren’t many Muslim women in the police, or women from Indian backgrounds,” she added. “I speak Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi and English, so I hope that I can break down language barriers, and show that people from all backgrounds can be police officers. I want to be someone that young girls and women from my community can trust. I’m also interested in the public order side of policing, and want to train to become a mounted officer. “I’m excited and nervous about going on patrol, but I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been training to be in the police for years, and now that I’m here it doesn’t feel real. I love it!”

Sarah Jones, 39, from Chester graduated from Wrexham University’s MSc in Mental Health Nursing in 2025, and now works as a senior CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) practitioner in Flintshire.