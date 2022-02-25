Three New Businesses Join Swansea’s £135m Copr Bay District

Three new local businesses have been announced for Swansea’s emerging £135m Copr Bay phase one district.

Frozziyo Frozen Yoghurt, Imperial Candy and KoKoDoo Korean Fried Chicken will lease units on Cupid Way, a new link between the city centre and Swansea Arena that leads to the new bridge over Oystermouth Road.

Frozziyo Frozen Yoghurt will allow customers to help themselves to a range of flavoured frozen yoghurt from self-service machines and a wide range of toppings and sauces. It will be led by Katharine Partner, who is also managing director of Swansea-based Rock the Dragon – a dance shop and nationwide merchandise business.

Imperial Candy will provide customers with a wide range of sweet treats and will be headed up by local businessman Ammar Alabtah, who also owns Imperial Desserts on Swansea’s High Street.

KoKoDoo Korean Fried Chicken is an award-winning franchise launched in London in 2006, offering a range of fresh, Korean-inspired fried chicken dishes and sides. It will be led by Graham Baister, who is also Director of Swansea-based Sweet Footwear Ltd and Oak & Hyde Boots.

The Copr Bay phase one district is being developed by Swansea Council, with RivingtonHark as development managers. Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd is leading on the district’s construction.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

The council’s vision for Copr Bay has always been that of delivering a scheme that would champion those who work and live in this city – and this landmark new destination is doing just that. “We are thrilled to announce that three new businesses will take up space on Cupid Way, all of which will be led by well-established local businesspeople who are set to take their businesses to the next level. “Not only will this development form a crucial link between the city centre, the 3,500-capacity arena and the 1.1-acre coastal park, but it will also ensure that local businesses are taking their place front and centre in one of Europe’s most significant urban regeneration projects. “Even before its completion, Copr Bay has served as a boost of confidence for both local businesses, as well as those who are considering expanding into Swansea. Our hope is that this district will attract many millions of pounds of inward investment, jobs and prosperity for Swansea as a whole.”

Swansea-based The Secret Hospitality Group has already been announced as operators of the new café restaurant in the coastal park next to Swansea Arena, with more Cupid Way lettings soon due to be announced.

Cupid Way is named after Cyril Cupid – the first Welshman to do the 100-yard dash in under 10 seconds, who gained recognition in the 1930s for winning numerous titles on the athletics track.

The arena feature of Copr Bay phase one is being part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal – an investment of up to £1.3bn in nine major programmes and projects across the Swansea Bay City Region. The new bridge over Oystermouth Road is being part-funded by the Welsh Government through the Active Travel initiative.