Three New Board Members Join Menter Môn’s Board of Non-Executive Directors

Menter Môn has welcomed three new board members to join the nine current board members.

The organisation said the new appointments bring a wealth of experience in the fields of economic development, technology, strategic leadership and community volunteering, reinforcing the vision for a sustainable and ambitious future for Anglesey, Gwynedd and beyond.

The new members are Nia Medi Williams, Geraint Strello and Siân Hughes. All three will bring their vast experience and expertise from different sectors to the company, contributing positively to Menter Môn's vision, which is to unlock the potential of their people and resources to ensure the future of our communities.

Nia Medi Williams brings significant experience in the field of economic development and strategic management. She works as Operations and Resources Manager for Ambition North Wales and previously worked for Cyngor Gwynedd in the Economy and Community department as well as the Corporate Support department.

Beyond her professional work, Nia has played a leading role in the Agricultural Society for years. She is also active in her community through the work of local and charitable committees.

Nia Medi Williams said:

“As someone who was born and raised on the island I've seen the positive difference that Menter Môn has made over the years. It is a pleasure to be appointed as a member of the Menter Môn Board. “I am looking forward to contributing towards Menter Môn's vision locally for the development of our people and our communities, there is an exciting period ahead of us with major developments for Anglesey, and Menter Môn has a key part to play.”

Geraint Strello has worked in various positions within BT for almost 40 years. His extensive experience includes volunteering with the Welsh Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA Wales), Blood Bikes Cymru, as a volunteer Warden with the Snowdonia National Park, and volunteered with Menter Môn's Afonydd Menai project. The voluntary and varied experiences as well as his direct experience with protecting the water vole, one of the company's environmental projects, means that he is a great appointment for Menter Môn's board.

Geraint Strello said:

“After working together on many projects over the years, I am now looking forward to being able to give input and support new and exciting projects in our areas.”

Siân Hughes has over 20 years of international experience in leadership, public relations and has significant experience of working in the fields of manufacturing, construction, mobility businesses and financial technology.

Siân Hughes has been in senior leadership positions and part of executive boards in trade associations, international consultancy and global companies. She is also a linguist speaking French, Italian and Spanish as well as Welsh.

Siân Hughes said:

“Born and raised in Llangefni, Anglesey, and graduated from what is now Cardiff University, I now live in Brussels, Belgium. I started my international career more than two decades ago at the Wales European Centre, where I supported Welsh organisations to access European funding, and since then I have built an international career in business. “I am extremely proud to be part of the Menter Môn Board and look forward to bringing that experience back to Anglesey, contributing to the work of a company that makes such an important contribution to the community where I grew up.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome three new members to the Board. Their varied experience, their commitment to our communities and their detailed understanding of the local challenges and opportunities add significant strength to our work. “Their insight and expertise will play a central role in guiding our strategic ambitions to support economic development, improve services and empower communities across Anglesey and Gwynedd.”

Menter Môn added that it was not currently looking for new board members, but if you would like to register your interest in future opportunities, please contact: enquiries@mentermon.com