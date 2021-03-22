Three New Academies Set to Develop Wales’ Future Healthcare Leaders

Three new academies designed to help the next generation of leaders within Wales’ health and care services, are set to go live later this year.

The new Intensive Learning Academies (ILAs) support the Welsh Government’s long-term plan for health and care – A Healthier Wales. They will target themes linked to transformation, highlighted in A Healthier Wales, bringing in new insights and experience to develop the management and leadership skills we need.

Each of the academies will deliver a range of executive education modules and courses, with a real focus on applying skills in the real world, and building a network of graduates who can work together to make a difference to health and care in Wales.

The first three academies are:

The ‘Value-Based Health and Care Academy’ led by Swansea University

Bangor University’s ‘ALPHAcademy’ developed in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which will focus on prevention across health and social care; and

The ‘All-Wales Academy for Innovation in Health & Social Care’ delivered by a partnership of Swansea University, Cardiff University, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, and the Bevan Commission.

The Academies will work as a network, sharing research and experience, encouraging creative thinking, and supporting cross-sector collaboration between health, social care, academia and industry.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, said:

“Transformation and new ways of working have never been more important following the Covid-19 pandemic. We have already seen over the last year how the response to the virus has brought the best out of our NHS and social care services, who have worked tirelessly to adapt and innovate throughout. We want to continue this momentum, with the new academies looking at new ways to improve patient experiences and outcomes, while also increasing innovation and sustainability in our health and care services.”

Director of the Value-Based Health and Care (VBHC) Academy, Professor Hamish Laing, said:

“I am proud to lead the VBHC Academy, part of the ambitious Welsh Government ILA programme, which will play a crucial role in supporting health and social care organisations and life-science companies to understand and adopt Value-Based approaches. “Through our Academy, organisations will have a unique opportunity to access a faculty of global VBHC experts and academics. Our range of educational programmes, research capabilities and bespoke consultancy services are all designed to support organisations in implementing VBHC successfully in their individual systems and by working across sectors, to build understanding and partnership. We are already underway and look forward to welcoming learners on our next Executive Education programme in May.

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO at Life Sciences Hub Wales said:

“The new Intensive Learning Academies will bring together health and industry professionals, developing the critical skills required to support sustainable and collaborative innovation for the future.”

Courses are due to commence in September 2021, with more information on applications to be revealed in the coming months. More information on the new Academies can be found at: https://lshubwales.com/intensive-learning-academies-wales