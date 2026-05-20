Three Days of World-Class Motorsport Set to Return to Mid Wales

JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion will return from 4–6 September 2026 as part of the FIA European Rally Championship and British Rally Championship.

The event continues to showcase the region's landscapes, communities and businesses on an international stage, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and delivering significant economic benefits, Ceredigion County Council said.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2026 event will feature an expanded programme, including a rali show and ceremonial start on Aberystwyth promenade on Thursday evening, followed by competitive stages across Ceredigion and Powys throughout the weekend.

This year, the event will also form part of the European Historic Rally Championship, bringing a wider range of iconic, historic rally cars to the region and adding another exciting dimension for spectators.

Last year's event generated a positive event impact of £11.6 million, including an estimated £5.59 million in direct economic impact, with local businesses reporting increased footfall, overnight stays and visitor spend across the region. Organisers are working closely with Ceredigion County Council, Powys County Council and emergency services to ensure the event is delivered safely and successfully.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said:

“We're proud to welcome Rali Ceredigion back to the county for 2026. The event continues to grow year on year, bringing significant benefits to our communities, local businesses and the wider economy. “With an expanded programme and the addition of the European Historic Rally Championship, this year's event promises to attract even more visitors to the region. As a council, our focus is on working closely with organisers and partners to ensure residents are well informed and that the event is delivered safely and successfully for everyone.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead, with further details on the route, timings and road closures to be shared in the coming months. Early engagement activity will begin ahead of the summer, including community updates and opportunities for local businesses to get involved.

Charlie Jukes, Event Director for Rali Ceredigion, said: