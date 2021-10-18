Thousands of Welsh Farms to Receive Early Payment Support

More than 15,600 farm businesses across Wales will tomorrow receive a share of over £159.6m in Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) Advance payments, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.

This news means 97% of claimants will receive an automatic payment worth 70% of their estimated full claim value.

Historically, BPS payments have commenced from 1 December annually. However, regulation changes made by the Welsh Government following the end of the EU Exit Implementation Period has simplified the requirements of BPS for 2021 and beyond.

This has allowed BPS Advance payments to be made prior to December to eligible BPS 2021 claimants, without the need to submit an application, as opposed to the opt-in BPS Support Scheme administered in previous years.

Full and Balance BPS 2021 payments will commence from 15 December as agreed with industry representatives.

The Welsh Government has already announced its intention for the Basic Payment Scheme to run until the end of 2023, subject to the UK Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review.

A new system is being introduced which will move away from income support for famers to a system which pays farmers for the environmental benefit they deliver.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: