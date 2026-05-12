Thousands of Self Assessment Returns Filed in April

Hundreds of thousands of taxpayers have already filed their Self Assessment return, with Easter Monday emerging as the most popular date.

More than 298,900 people filed between 6 and 12 April – the first week of the tax year. April as a whole set a new record with almost 740,000 submitting their returns for the 2025 to 2026 tax year.

Myrtle Lloyd, HM Revenue and Customs’ Chief Customer Officer, said:

“For thousands of people, filing early and staying on top of their finances has become the norm. It takes the pressure off in January and means they can spend their time focusing on their business and doing things they love. “Make a start on your tax return today by searching ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK.”

More than 12 million taxpayers are expected to submit a 2025 to 2026 tax return by 31 January 2027. However, people do not need to wait, as HMRC encourages millions to get started and file early.

HMRC has updated guidance on filing tax returns early and help around paying tax bills on GOV.UK. Taxpayers can set up a budget payment plan to make either weekly or monthly direct debit payments towards their Self Assessment tax bill, spreading the cost of their tax bill across the year, instead of having to pay that bill all at once by the 31 January payment deadline.

In cases where tax has been overpaid, refunds can be claimed as soon as the return has been processed. People will be able to check if they are due a refund in the HMRC app. It also means people can take their time to complete their return, ensuring all the information submitted is accurate. This will result in fewer mistakes and potential penalties. Also, from 6 April 2026, sole traders and landlords with a turnover above £50,000 are required to use Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax and submit quarterly summaries of their income and expenses to HMRC. From April 2027, this will also apply to sole traders and landlords with a combined turnover of more than £30,000. Agents can also register their clients via GOV.UK.

Those within scope of MTD will continue to submit an annual Self Assessment tax return and HMRC is encouraging customers to get ahead and file their tax return for the 2025 to 2026 tax year now.

Criminals often impersonate HMRC to steal money or personal information in someone else’s name. People should always take time to stop and think if the request is genuine before sharing personal information, never click on links in unexpected messages or share their HMRC sign-in details. Genuine HMRC contact details and advice on spotting scams can be found on GOV.UK by searching for ‘HMRC phishing and scams’. A wide range of online help and support is available on GOV.UK to help people fill in and file their tax return.