Thousands of New Trees to be Planted in Cardiff Over Next Six Months

Thousands of new trees will be planted in Cardiff over the next six months, at more than 150 different locations including parks, green spaces, community hubs, schools and streets.

The trees, which are part of Cardiff Council's Coed Caerdydd project to increase tree canopy cover in the city from 18.9% to 25%, will be planted with help of an army of volunteers at more than 60 community tree planting events, the first of which takes place in Splott on 7thNovember.

The majority of the trees will be native species such as Oak, Birch, Rowan and Alder but some ornamental trees, selected for their ability to withstand the impacts of climate change will also be planted. The trees will range in size from small saplings to larger trees and fruiting trees like Apple, Pear, Plum and Cherry will be planted at a number of suitable sites.

Most of the planting locations have been suggested by members of the public, community groups, and local ward councillors.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke-Davies, said:

“In the last planting season our amazing Coed Caerdydd volunteers donated more than 1,800 hours of their time to help get the first planting season of our urban forest project off to a great start, planting a grand total of 20,000 trees – an area about the size of 15 football pitches. “This season we're looking to plant even more trees than we did during the last, but we can't do that alone and I'd encourage anybody with an interest in helping make our air cleaner and our city greener to sign up to one of our community planting events.”

A full list of community planning events can be found here:https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/coed-caerdydd-tree-planting-22-23-1265329