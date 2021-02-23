Thousands of Deaf Young People to Benefit from Tailored Careers Advice

Deaf children and young people across Wales will benefit from tailored careers advice for years to come thanks to a new partnership.

Careers Wales, which gives free and impartial careers guidance to young people, has joined forces with the National Deaf Children’s Society Cymru to help better meet the needs of the country’s 2,500 deaf young people.

The partnership was established after deaf young people revealed they were worried about how being deaf would affect their employment prospects.

Concerned that young people wrongly thought their deafness was a barrier to employment, the two organisations held two focus groups to ask deaf young people about the careers advice they’d received and how it could be improved.

The results showed that deaf young people were often low on confidence, unaware of their rights and knew little about Government funding or technology that could help them in the workplace or higher education.

In response to the findings, the National Deaf Children’s Society Cymru will now work together with Careers Wales and provide training to its careers advisers to enhance their understanding of deaf awareness, accessibility and the key careers information that affects deaf young people.

The partnership means that current and future generations of deaf young people in Wales will benefit from more accessible and tailored careers advice.

As a result, thousands more across Wales could receive the knowledge, confidence and encouragement they need to make informed career choices and pursue their chosen ambition.

Previous research from the National Deaf Children's Society with over 100 deaf young people across the UK showed that two thirds would hide their deafness on a job application, while almost half (45%) did not feel supported by their school or college when thinking about choices for the future.

Debbie Thomas, Head of Policy at the National Deaf Children’s Society Cymru, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Careers Wales and with this extra training, careers advisers will be able to give deaf young people the crucial advice they need in a format that’s tailored to them. “Deaf young people are just as capable as hearing young people, but all too often they’re held back by the myths and misconceptions that surround deafness and the workplace. This needs to change. “There’s an entire generation of deaf potential out there and this is a really positive step towards fully unleashing it.”

Nerys Bourne, Head of Services to Young People at Careers Wales, said: