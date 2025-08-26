Thousands Enjoy Free Outdoor Cinema Weekend in Rhyl

Thousands of residents and visitors attended the free outdoor cinema experience brought to Rhyl Events Arena by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) and Rhyl Town Council last weekend.

Five iconic films were shown across the weekend, including Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia, Moana 2 and cult-classic Grease, with nearly 5,000 free tickets been given to the community, hosted by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) in collaboration with Rhyl Town Council.

Film-fans turned up in their thousands with camping chairs, blankets and an amazing energy with sing-alongs and a holiday ‘feel good’ vibes was felt throughout the whole weekend. With stilt-walkers, dancers, selfie booth, plus balloon artist and face painter, it was fun for the whole family.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL said:

“We’ve had such an amazing weekend bringing the free outdoor cinema experience to Rhyl – something we haven’t seen before in our town. We promised to bring a Summer to remember to Denbighshire, and this is just one of the free events we have put on this Summer for the local community!”

Mayor, Councillor Alexander Walker said: