Thomas Carroll Sponsors South Wales Premier Cricket League

Thomas Carroll, the independent insurance, risk and insurtech group, has announced its sponsorship of the South Wales Premier Cricket League.

The South Wales Premier Cricket League brings together the top 20 clubs from across South Wales.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Thomas Carroll's Director of Sales Operations, Douglas Spencer, as Chair of the South Wales Premier Cricket League. Douglas becomes only the second Chairperson in the league's 17-year history.

Cricket has been a lifelong passion for Douglas. Beginning his playing journey in junior cricket at Abergavenny, he progressed into senior cricket at several clubs including Halesowen in the Birmingham and District League before settling at Usk. His longstanding involvement in the game has given him first-hand insight into the opportunities and challenges facing local cricket.

In April, Douglas led an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), presenting new mission and vision statements, and a clear set of objectives designed to shape the future of the league over the coming years. The strategy focuses on improving standards of play across the competition, creating stronger pathways for young players, and strengthening the league's place within local communities, promoting the growth of cricket as a whole.

Significant progress has already been made as part of this vision, including the appointment of a dedicated social media lead. New social media channels have already been launched to modernise the league's communications and strengthen engagement with clubs, players and supporters.

Additional developments are also on the horizon, with a complete refresh of the league's branding and a new website currently in the works.

Douglas Spencer, Chair of the South Wales Premier Cricket League and Director of Sales Operations at Thomas Carroll, said:

“I'm excited to have kickstarted my first year as Chairperson and to begin bringing a new look and feel to the league. Cricket has always been a huge part of my life. “We have ambitious plans for the future and want to create a league that not only delivers a high standard of cricket but also strengthens opportunities for young players and becomes more deeply embedded within our local communities. We've already started making positive changes behind the scenes and there's a lot more to come.”

Greg Edwards, Sales Director at Thomas Carroll, said: