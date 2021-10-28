Thomas Carroll Acquires Cardigan Broker

Thomas Carroll has acquired Delwyn Griffiths Insurance in Cardigan, West Wales, as the group continues to expand.

The Thomas Carroll Group is one of the UK’s leading independent insurance, risk and wealth management providers and has been trading in Wales for nearly 50 years. It has taken the reins of Delwyn Griffiths, which has been providing independent insurance advice to local individuals and businesses in West Wales since 1983. All services and existing policies will continue as normal for clients and its office will remain open, supported by Thomas Carroll’s well-established office in Haverfordwest.

This year saw Thomas Carroll’s turnover grow to almost £12m, with client retention at a record high of 96 per cent. The company reported a pre-tax profit of £1.9m in the year to 31 December 2020, up 13.4 per cent, and an increase in turnover to £11.7m, up 4 per cent.

The group employs 160 members of staff and is still actively recruiting. It has appointed Karon Leahy as Private Client Account Executive to support the personal insurance needs of clients in Cardigan, including car, home and travel insurance.

Simon Lawrence, Branch Director for Thomas Carroll in Haverfordwest, will be responsible for the insurance needs of businesses in Cardigan and for supporting Delwyn Griffiths’ business clients going forward. Simon, who has over 30 years’ experience in insurance in Pembrokeshire, has headed up Thomas Carroll’s Haverfordwest branch for the last five years.

Rhys Thomas, Chief Executive of Thomas Carroll Group plc, said:

“For many years, the Thomas Carroll Group has enjoyed a strong presence in West Wales. Like Delwyn Griffiths Insurance, we have built our business based on strong values, trust and a solid reputation. We are honoured that Delwyn Griffiths has placed its trust in us to continue to service its clients to the highest standards and we look forward to bringing our expert industry knowledge and personal approach to more of the community in West Wales. “We are looking forward to continuing our growth, including adding more high quality people to our team in the near future.”

The Thomas Carroll Group is one of the UK’s leading independent commercial and personal insurance brokers. The group also includes a health and safety consultancy and financial wealth management teams. It has offices across Wales including Caerphilly, Swansea, Newport and Haverfordwest. It also has offices in Hereford and London.

www.thomascarroll.co.uk