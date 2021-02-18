This Week’s Top Ten Tender Opportunities Across Wales

As part of this new ongoing weekly feature, the team at Business News Wales will bring you 10 of the latest tenders available for Welsh firms to apply for via the sell2wales website.

Engaging with Welsh Diaspora

Published by: Welsh Government

Deadline Date: 17/03/2021

This procurement exercise is being conducted on behalf of the Welsh Ministers to procure the services of a supplier who is capable of engaging with Welsh diaspora to develop a database of 500,000 diaspora connections and provide associated analysis of the impact of engaging with these connections by using various digital communications methodologies.

Social Media Management Tool

Published by: Sport Wales

Deadline Date: 26/02/2021

Social media is an increasingly important tool for Sport Wales to communicate and engage with a range of audiences. Social media allows us to have a two-way dialogue with people, which has proven particularly important during the global pandemic. We have a small communication's and digital team, and a dedicated officer to lead on social media. However, the other members of the team support our social media output on a proactive and reactive basis. We are looking for a social media management tool that can enable us to manage our accounts and output in one location.

Study of Cyber Resilience in Education Settings

Published by: Welsh Government

Deadline Date: 24/03/2021

The Welsh Ministers are aiming to procure a contract to develop an understanding of the quality, appropriateness and robustness of cyber resilience in education settings in Wales. The research will encompass education settings from primary school through to Further Education.

The overall aim of the study is to establish the degree to which education organisations in Wales are cyber resilient.

Development of a Mobile App Foodwise for Life

Published by: NHS Wales – Velindre University NHS Trust)

Deadline Date: 24/02/2021

Cardiff and Vale UHB dietetics wish to appoint an agency to create a free Foodwise for Life mobile application for individuals to access on their own mobile devices (Apple, Android and Microsoft smartphones or tablet). The successful agency will have the responsibility for creating the app to complement Foodwise for Life, an 8-week community weight management programme.

The content of Foodwise for Life has been written by NHS dietitians and will provide the script for the app. The agency will develop the app as set out in this brief so that is suitable for public evaluation.

Website Design & Build

Published by: Keep Wales Tidy

Deadline Date: 22/03/2021

Keep Wales Tidy, one of Wales' leading environmental charities is looking for an agency who are able to design and build a new website for us. The site will need to draw together a number of large national programs and projects, with multiple stakeholders on this one cohesive and engaging platform. The build will require integration with an external CRM system, user registration and login, annual online application form completion and various types of dynamic content.

Remote Weather Station Data Logging

Published by: Cardiff University

Deadline Date: 08/03/2021

The Trio Sci Cymru Programme (Cardiff University) requires the following data logging platforms / configuration. These data logging stations will be situated in the South Wales Valleys region in 18 secondary schools. The data logging stations will be used by Key Stage 3 pupils (year 9) and enable them to collect and log a variety of environmental information.

HR/Payroll System

Published by ClwydAlyn Housing

Deadline Date: Ongoing

ClwydAlyn is seeking expressions of interest for the provision of a HR and Payroll System. The system must enable the HR and Payroll functions to interact with each other seamlessly as we require a single solution. We anticipate that we will accept bids from suppliers that can supply the whole solution or either HR or Payroll solution suppliers who propose to work in partnership.

Corporate Learning and Development Framework

Published by; Welsh Government

Deadline Date: 26/03/2021

The Welsh Government has a diverse workforce of around 5500 civil servants responsible for supporting Welsh Ministers to deliver their priorities across all aspects of life in Wales. It is crucial that we invest in developing, improving and maintaining a broad range of skills, knowledge and experience to ensure Welsh Government staff have the capability and expertise required to successfully deliver current and future policies, services and commitments, alongside our statutory duties as an employer. In order to meet those aims, the Welsh Government wishes to establish a framework agreement for a corporate learning and development provision for its staff, working with highly experienced, engaging and collaborative providers who can deliver an efficient, cost-effective and learner-orientated service. Bidders are invited to bid to provide the service requirements detailed in the main specification and relevant annex(es).

-Lot 1 – Health & Safety learning solutions

-Lot 2– First Aid learning solutions

-Lot 3 – Well-being & Resilience learning solutions

-Lot 4 – Personal & Team Development learning solutions

-Lot 5 – Core Skills for Civil Servants learning solutions

-Lot 6 – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion learning solutions

-Lot 7 – Digital & Data learning solutions

-Lot 8 – Policy Making, including Government Business and Legislation and Constitutional Affairs learning solutions

-Lot 9 –Facilitation

-Lot 10 – Provision of Coaches and Executive Coaches

Review of Intranet & Internal Communication Platforms

Published by: Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales

Deadline Date: 23/02/2021

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are relying even more on the use of online technology when it comes to communicating with staff. 2021 will also see the launch of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales’s new 10 Year Strategy and brand. We therefore feel that now is the right time to review the purpose, design and goals of the Intranet and look at how this fits into the organisation’s wider practices and strategic goals.

We require a third-party to lead the Consultation and Discovery phase of the project.

The key factors that underpin and support the need for a redesign Intranet are:

• To review the purpose and goals of the Intranet and even the ongoing existence of a bespoke Intranet site alongside other digital services.

• To review whether the site is fit-for-purpose. To address design issues and organisation of content which impede the user-experience and negatively impact how the organisation communicates and functions.

• To better incorporate other digital services already being used by the Museum such as our HR and Finance systems, or communication platforms like Microsoft Teams; investigate the uptake of new services such as Document Management and CRM.

• To offer staff new ways to interact and contribute to conversations, and help departments take ownership of their information.

• To improve the Museum’s document and information management and workflows.

• To reflect changes in staff’s working practices since the Intranet was created; particularly the increase in multi-site and remote working which have been accelerated by the pandemic.

• To improve access to internal digital services for all staff; and ensure any services that we adopt conform to accessibility standards.

• To further the Intranet’s support for best practices on bilingual working and communication in line with Welsh Language Standards.

• To incorporate the results of Amgueddfa Cymru’s rebranding exercise and reflect the Museum’s 10 Year Strategy currently being finalised.

• To further our desire to be a transparent and open organisation, balanced with the sensitive nature of our internal communications.

• To ensure consistency with the Museum’s public-facing website.

Supply and Delivery of Kitchens

Published by: Trivallis

Deadline Date: 08/03/2021

Trivallis is seeking to appoint a single experienced partner to design, supply and deliver kitchens to Trivallis contractors, at various locations in and around the vicinity of Rhondda Cynon Taff

