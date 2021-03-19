This Week’s Top Ten Tender Opportunities Across Wales

As part of this new ongoing weekly feature, every Friday the team at Business News Wales will bring you 10 of the latest tenders available for Welsh firms to apply for via the sell2wales website.
Each year, billions of pounds worth of contracts for public sector goods and services are advertised through the sell2wales website.
If you have yet to register for sell2wales you can do so here – Click here
|Title:
|Sport Wales Return To Sport Campaign
|Published by:
|Sport Wales
|Deadline Date:
|30/03/2021
|Notice Type:
|Contract Notice
|Abstract:
|As restrictions ease across Wales, Sport Wales aims to help the nation reconnect with sport and exercise once more through a creative campaign targeted at those who are feeling least motivated and confident returning to sport. Sport Wales are inviting ideas around concept, creative and promotion of the campaign. To be rolled out April-September 2021.
|Title:
|Wales Co-operative Centre Strategy Development
|Published by:
|Wales Co-operative Centre
|Deadline Date:
|14/04/2021
|Abstract:
|As we approach an important milestone in the history of the Wales Co-operative Centre in 2022, our 40th anniversary, we are looking for a trusted and expert partner to help us prepare for the next stage of our journey. We would like to contract with an individual or organisation to work with us to develop our strategy for 2022-27.
As a co-operative organisation, listening to the views of our members, employees, clients (and future clients) and partners is at the heart of how we do things. We would like you to act as an independent party to hear their views and involve them in developing our new strategy.
|Title:
|Digital Advertising Framework
|Published by:
|Cardiff University
|Deadline Date:
|19/04/2021
|Abstract:
|The aim of this procurement process is to appoint a Digital Advertising Agency to a framework agreement for future call-off of digital advertising as and when they are required
|Title:
|Provision of fast and reliable broadband to premises in the Llanthony Valley
|Published by:
|Monmouthshire County Council
|Deadline Date:
|28/04/2021
|Abstract:
|The supplier should use the grant funding to design, build and maintain a broadband network for the 122 premises in the Llanthony Valley, and provide as many of the premises as required with a fast (minimum 50 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload, or better) and reliable internet connection. The scheme is part-funded by Welsh Government's Local Broadband Fund with match-funding from Monmouthshire County Council.
|Title:
|Hafod – Legal Services
|Published by:
|Hafod Housing Association
|Deadline Date:
|15/04/2021
|Abstract:
|We are seeking a suitably experienced and qualified provider of legal advice services, across the following lots;
Lot 1 – Development
Lot 2 – Housing & Support
Lot 3 – Governance
The legal services required will include, but will not be limited to, the capability to be readily available to provide guidance, advice and support in regard to all forms of Property Development, Housing & Support and Governance. Full details are provided in Appendix A.
|Title:
|Grounds Maintenance Cardiff University 2021
|Published by:
|Cardiff University
|Deadline Date:
|12/05/2021
|Abstract:
|The overall purpose is to provide a clean, tidy and well-maintained grounds that reflects Cardiff University’s need and good horticultural and environmental practices. All work shall consequently be carried out and timed in such a way as to leave the whole of each site in a well maintained and tidy condition at all times.
|Title:
|Commercial Partnership Opportunity in relation to the supply of On and Off Field Sports Kit, Leisure
|Published by:
|Coleg Sir Gar
|Deadline Date:
|22/04/2021
|Abstract:
|This will include the supply of all sports clothing for all competitive teams and the provision of all the off-field clothing and non-sportswear items that will be available to our students to purchase. The objective of this tender is to establish a rewarding Commercial Partnership between the Kit Supplier / Partner and the Colleges, whilst ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality kits and other similar items, while ensuring value for money over the Contract Term.
|Title:
|Invitation to Tender: Marketing and Media Support
|Published by:
|The Outdoor Partnership
|Deadline Date:
|25/03/2021
|Abstract:
|Y Bartneriaeth Awyr Agored / Outdoor Partnership (The Partnership), established in 2005 (in North West Wales), is a registered Charity inspiring local people to become involved in outdoor activities through participation, education, volunteering, and employment programmes thus improving health, social and economic well-being.
|Title:
|Framework Agreement for Large Print and Audio Books
|Published by:
|Caerphilly County Borough Council
|Deadline Date:
|26/03/2021
|Abstract:
|Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Library Services is seeking to implement a framework agreement for the supply of Large Print and Audiobooks from potential suppliers in the Marketplace.
The fundamental purpose of the framework is to seek suitable suppliers who can provide both large print books and audio books to the Council.
The framework period for the Provision of Large Print Books and Audio Books is from 01 April 2021 – 31 March 2024 with an option to extend for up to a twelve (12) months.
|Title:
|Air Conditioning and Air Handling System Maintenance
|Published by:
|South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
|Deadline Date:
|20/04/2021
|Abstract:
|Maintenance of Air Conditioning and Air Handling Systems throughout South and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services premises