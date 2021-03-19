This Week’s Top Ten Tender Opportunities Across Wales

Abstract:

As we approach an important milestone in the history of the Wales Co-operative Centre in 2022, our 40th anniversary, we are looking for a trusted and expert partner to help us prepare for the next stage of our journey. We would like to contract with an individual or organisation to work with us to develop our strategy for 2022-27. As a co-operative organisation, listening to the views of our members, employees, clients (and future clients) and partners is at the heart of how we do things. We would like you to act as an independent party to hear their views and involve them in developing our new strategy. FIND OUT MORE