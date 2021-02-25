This Week’s Top Ten Tender Opportunities Across Wales

As part of this new ongoing weekly feature, the team at Business News Wales will bring you 10 of the latest tenders available for Welsh firms to apply for via the sell2wales website.

Communication and Marketing – Public Health Wales Respiratory Vaccines Campaign

Published by: NHS Wales Shared Services

Deadline Date: 01/04/2021

Public Health Wales invite creative communications agencies to tender for the delivery of key communication and marketing elements of the national Public Health Wales respiratory vaccines 2021/22 campaign, with the option to extend to 2022/23. Building on the Beat Flu/Curwch Ffliw campaign previously, this campaign will aim to protect the health of the public in Wales by reducing the impact of flu and COVID-19. It should do this by targeting multiple elements, including by highlighting the dangers of both flu and COVID-19, and encouraging eligible individuals to be vaccinated.

Communication System – Contact Management Solution

Published by: Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys

Deadline Date: 26/03/2021

Dyfed Powys Police are now seeking to procure an Integrated Communication Control System (ICCS) and Contact Management Solution (including telephony platform) for the Force Control Room based at Headquarters, Carmarthen. Adopting a principle of ‘cloud first’ we are looking for a cloud based, high availability, easy to maintain and effective next generation ICCS/Contact Management Solution that supports both multichannel voice and digital communications and also interfaces with the current Airwave radio network. The system must also be available within our secondary site, based at our premises in Ammanford which acts as a backup site but this site can also be used as a staff training facility, business continuity events and so on.

Demolition of Ysgol Coed Mawr – Primary School in Bangor, Gwynedd

Published by: Cyngor Gwynedd Council

Deadline Date: 03/03/2021

Demolition of existing single storey school building and removal of all waste from site. Asbestos removal is required, report on ETender Wales site. Building is 1960's timber frame construction with flat roof. Footprint of building is 726m2. Area of Tarmac and paving is 1242m2. Demolition will include removal of all materials from site and lifting of slab and tarmacced areas, with removal of material. The site will be left as a levelled earth platform for future development. Maps of existing serviuces on site are available on the eTender Wales site. All work must be completed and invoiced before 31 March 2021.

Hybrid Event Infrastructure Project

Published by: National Museum Wales

Deadline Date: 05/03/2021

During the last year The National Museum Wales have had to adapt with the current move towards online and digital events across all our public programmes and income generating streams. The museum will need to expand its capabilities and upgrade the infrastructure required to deliver these online and digital programmes. As well as fully online events, with the return of live-in person events AC-NMW will see a demand for hybrid events that allow us to widen their audience and make our events more accessible. Each of their venues will need to be retrofitted with the necessary hardware to allow them to interface with online platforms enabling them to live stream or receive live streamed content too. Alongside the hardware and cabling infrastructure, new software tools and training will be required to support the production and delivery of their created digital content. Outlined below are the key areas and project aims that would be required to adapt their current technical offering to meet the demands of producing hybrid events as described above.

Brand Development Consultant

Published by: Aberystwyth University

Deadline Date: 22/03/2021

The New Life to Old College Project now requires the services of an experienced Brand Development Consultant to support the Client Team to take forward the development of a distinct visual identity and brand through a process of design development , which is tested on core audiences to provide an attractive and recognisable visual identity and name which works in both Welsh and English languages and is appealing to a local, regional, national and international audience across a range of ages, interests and relationships with the building, university, town and through academic and cultural links.

Collection and Treatment of Residual Waste

Published by: Powys County Council

Deadline Date: 26/03/2021

The Council currently collects approximately 18,000 tonnes of residual waste per annum and this waste is deposited at three waste transfer stations within the County of Powys. This potentially may rise to approximately 20,000 tonnes of residual waste per annum during the contract period.

The successful supplier will be required to process the Council’s waste through an Energy from Waste (EFW) facility. The Contract will include the requirement to collect the Council’s Waste from three Waste Transfer Stations in Powys and transport it to the EFW facility for treatment to support the Council in achieving its statutory recovery targets.

2021 Summer Marketing Campaign

Published by: University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Deadline Date: 09/03/2021

The Centre wishes to appoint a company to deliver a national marketing campaign during June-September 2021, with the aim of:

• Attracting new learners to https://learnwelsh.cymru/ to register on Mynediad/Entry level (Beginner) courses which start in September 2021.

• Creating a data base of ‘warm leads’ i.e. people interested in learning Welsh, to be targeted directly by the Centre with information about the new Mynediad / Entry level courses.

• Encouraging current learners to carry on learning after the the summer break by signing up for their next course in September 2021.

• Creating a positive impression of learning Welsh.

The Centre invites tenders subject to the attached Contract, Specifications and other documents for the above project. The Centre’s approach to competitive tendering is one of fairness and its primary objective is to achieve the Best Value for Money in the provision of its Services.

HR Support Services

Published by: Life Sciences Hub Wales Ltd

Deadline Date: 09/03/2021

Life Sciences Hub Wales seeks to procure a HR Support Service provider (the successful Supplier) to provide effective support in the delivery of its 2019-2025 Business Plan.

Life Sciences Hub Wales seeks to procure a comprehensive HR Support Service that provides the following activities:

The provision of advice and assistance in the development, implementation, regular review and team training of internal company policies and practices in relation to HR and Employment matters;

The provision of advice and assistance in the management, execution and oversight of recruitment and selection processes to include production of job descriptions, shortlisting candidates, on-site interview support (interviews/assessment centres / psychometric tests);

The provision of advice and assistance in the management, execution and oversight of all HR and Employment matters including but not limited to redundancy, sickness absence, performance review, job evaluations, pay reviews and other such matters;

Catering Concession for Cardiff International White Water Café

Published by: Cardiff Council

Deadline Date: Coming soon

Cardiff International White Water (CIWW) is a World Class Adventure Activities Centre based in the heart of Cardiff. It receives over 55,000 visitors per year, taking part in white water rafting, indoor surfing, air trail and canoe and kayaking. Clients range from young children, stag and hen groups to corporate clients. Cardiff Council are seeking is seeking expressions of interest from suitably qualified and experienced caterers wishing to tender for the provision of a catering facility.

SME Housing Fund – Procurement of a Fund Manager

Published by: Cardiff Council

Deadline Date: 22/03/2021

Cardiff Council is seeking to procure a FCA accredited fund manager / advisor on behalf of Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) to provide certain services and to manage the capital allocated under a 10 million GBP housing investment fund for the benefit of SME developers (developers with less than 250 employees) operating in the South East Wales region.

