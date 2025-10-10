Third Phase to Bring 56 Energy-Efficient Homes to Newport Development

A housebuilder in Newport has launched the third phase at one of its most sought-after developments.

Redrow South Wales is bringing 56 more homes to The Cedars at Great Milton Park, situated on Hen Chwarel Drive in Llanwern.

The new properties will all be from the housebuilder’s Eco Electric collection, with the first plots released for reservation now and residents expected to move in by spring 2026.

The homes will be designed with innovative low-carbon technology, including cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor will be fitted as standard, in line with the housebuilder’s goal to achieve net zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

The housebuilder’s fabric-first approach offers homeowners a more sustainable lifestyle and savings of more than £970 a year on energy bills compared with a second-hand home. In addition to the energy-efficient heating systems and enhanced insulation, highly efficient doors and windows contribute to improved sustainability.

As part of Redrow’s work building at The Cedars, which launched in June 2019, £672,000 has been invested into the community as part of section 106 agreements to support local infrastructure.

Sian Smith, Sales Director for Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said:

“We’re delighted to be bringing a new phase of homes to The Cedars at Great Milton Park – one of our most popular developments in Newport. “These homes combine energy-efficient design with timeless architecture and high-quality interiors, offering families a sustainable lifestyle without compromise.”