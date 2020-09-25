Third of Young Drivers in Wales Feel Pressured by Other Motorists

Over a third (38%) of 17-25-year-old drivers in Wales are being put under pressure to drive faster by other motorists, according to a new report, “Beyond the Box”, from Co-op Insurance.

Over 24,000 of Co-op’s young drivers had the opportunity to share their driving experiences, along with 4,000 UK motorists of all ages. The nationally representative survey includes views from 88 drivers aged 17-25 in Wales.

The Beyond the Box report, which is the most in-depth study into driving behaviours, reveals that young drivers in Wales have said they regularly encounter negative experiences.

Nearly three in five (55%) of young motorists have experienced another vehicle driving too close to them, while 47% have been subject to a driver overtaking them when it wasn’t safe to do so. 32% have been on the receiving end of rude hand gestures.

Five most common young driver negative experiences in Wales

55% have had other motorists driving too close to them 47% have been overtaken when it wasn’t safe to do so 40% have experienced another driver sounding their horn when they were not at fault 38% have felt under pressure to drive faster 32% have been on the receiving end of rude hand gestures

With a third (34%) of young drivers in Wales experiencing these behaviours on a weekly basis, a third (28%) have said it makes them feel nervous on the roads. Almost a third (29%) said it made them feel unsafe.

Highlighting the extent of the challenge facing young drivers, (17%) of more mature motorists in Wales, aged 26 and over, say they are not mindful of others on the roads.

Over four in five (79%) often get frustrated by other road users, with almost half (45%) admitting to sounding their horns at others when angry, despite this being against the law.

Meanwhile, over a third (44%) of motorists over the age of 26 have flashed their lights in frustration at another driver and a quarter (25%) have sworn at another motorist.

When asked what would help young drivers feel safer on the roads, over half (60%) said they wished other motorists knew they were driving with a black box and so must drive responsibly.

This holds true as the research found that three in five (68%) motorists are aware of black boxes, but nothing currently exists to indicate if a motorist is driving with telematics.

In response to the findings, Co-op Insurance is today launching a nationwide pilot of a pioneering concept, the “T-Plate”. A new solution, backed by road safety charity Brake and RED driving school, to help young drivers feel safer on the road.

The plate, similar in look to an ‘L’ or a ‘P’ plate will indicate to other road users that the vehicle is fitted with a black box and so that driver will be driving safely, to the speed limit and in line with the law – something that every driver should do, regardless of the type of insurance cover they have.

James Doyle, one of Co-op’s young drivers said:

“After months of learning I was so happy to finally be able to drive by myself. What I wasn't prepared for was the pressure I would feel from other drivers wanting me to go faster. At times I've even had to pull over to regain my confidence. I just wish that other drivers understood how their driving makes me feel.”

Charles Offord, Managing Director of Co-op Insurance said:

“It’s unacceptable that so many young drivers are feeling pressured by others on the roads. Ultimately, every driver should be adhering to speed limits and driving in line with the law, but we know that isn’t always the case. “Instead of being role-models, too many older drivers are exacerbating what is already a testing time for new and less-experienced road users. “Drivers with black boxes will see their insurance premiums increase, or in some extreme cases, their policies cancelled if they don't drive as they should. Yet, currently it’s impossible for other motorists to know if another vehicle has a black box fitted. Young drivers want other motorists to understand this and that’s why we’re launching the T-plate.”

When asked, three fifths (60%) of Co-op’s young drivers said the T-plate would make them feel less pressured, nearly half (47%) believe it would change the way other motorists drive around them and just under a fifth (18%) said it would make them feel more confident when driving.

From today, hundreds of Co-op’s young drivers will trial the T-plate and based on their feedback, the insurer will roll out thousands more in the coming months.

Joshua Harris, Director of Campaigns at Brake said:

“Young drivers’ combination of youth and inexperience makes them more likely to take risks and less likely to spot hazards – a potential lethal combination when behind the wheel.

Telematics can play a vital role in nudging young drivers to drive more safely and within the law, but this needs to be aided by the behaviour of the more experienced drivers on the road who must avoid aggressive driving and show patience to those with a lack of experience.

We are all responsible for road safety and together we can make the roads safer for everyone.”