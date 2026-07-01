Think Acquisition Represents the Sale of Blue Palm Apartments to HCA Developments

Think Acquisition has advised on the sale of Welsh short-term rental company Blue Palm Apartments to HCA Developments.

Blue Palm Apartments is a South Wales-based short-term rental company specialising in corporate accommodation. The acquisition strengthens HCA Developments' growing short-term rental portfolio and expands its presence across Cardiff and South Wales.

Think Acquisition, a specialist property services business brokerage, advised the shareholders throughout the transaction, supporting them from initial preparation through to completion.

Libby Jervis, Director at Think Acquisition, said:

“Our specialist network within the property services sector was instrumental in generating significant buyer interest. It was a competitive process, with several strong offers received. HCA stood out for their credibility, experience, and long-term vision for the business. Selling a business for the first time can be daunting, so we worked closely with the shareholders throughout the entire process, supporting them through negotiations, due diligence and completion.”

The sellers said:

“It was a pleasure working with Think Acquisition. Having never sold a business before, they provided a great deal of support throughout the process, explaining everything along the way and taking the lead in negotiations with the buyers. It is a process that would have been nearly impossible to manage without their help. Their sector-specific knowledge made a significant difference to the overall experience.”

Chris, Director of HCA Developments, said:

“The acquisition of Blue Palm marks an important step for HCA Developments as we continue to grow our presence across Cardiff and the wider South Wales market. This move strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable accommodation for corporate clients, while deepening our connection to the local community through well-managed, long-term housing solutions. “We also want to recognise the strong foundations built by the previous owners, who have created a well-regarded and high-performing portfolio. We’re proud to take this forward and build on that success as we continue to grow the Blue Palm brand. “By bringing Blue Palm into the group, we’re not just increasing capacity, we’re building a more resilient, service-led business that supports both our clients and the areas we operate in. It’s a natural progression of our strategy to combine property development with sustainable, income-generating assets, all rooted in the communities we’re actively investing in.”

Darwin Gray Solicitors and Marlam Glan Solicitors supported with the legal process.