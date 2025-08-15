‘Think About a Flexible Degree’ Says OU in Wales

The Open University in Wales is encouraging young people to consider studying a flexible degree if they feel a traditional campus university is not for them.

Recent data shows that Wales has seen the highest growth of OU students aged 18-25 in all the UK nations, increasing by 77% since 2018.

Erin, 20, from Cardiff, is studying for an undergraduate degree in Philosophy and Psychological studies with the OU. With A levels in psychology, religious education and biology, this was something that matched her interests.

After studying for a year and a half at a campus university, she realised that the course and format did not suit her and returned home to Cardiff. Her grandfather Martin, 87, a former Open University lecturer, recommended the OU to her as an alternative.

Erin has chosen a flexible route, managing her studies alongside a job as a teaching assistant.

Erin said:

“I find it quite manageable. I have my daily routine. I go to the gym before work, and when I come back in the evening, I can do an hour studying before I make my dinner. That’s the flexibility that the OU gives me. “I’m lucky to be earning a salary while studying a subject I love. I’d like to go on to become a primary school teacher or a social worker. I think my work experience alongside my degree can help with this.”

A possible explanation for the increase in younger learners at the OU is changes in learning preferences.

Ben Lewis. Director of The Open University in Wales said:

“Some of the younger students we talk to tell us that they want more flexibility. Many are choosing to study modules in between traveling to different countries or following new work opportunities. Increasingly, employers are also seeing the value of graduates who can show that they have a balance of academic achievement alongside vital work and life experiences. “As students consider their options following A-Level results day, we encourage people to think about what a flexible study path might be able to offer them. “And it’s not just those receiving results today who can benefit. Most of our courses have no prior entry qualifications so the opportunity of a flexible degree is there for anyone regardless of age or previous experience.”

Erin feels it is a shame that the Open University wasn’t suggested to her as an option in the sixth form, as it would have been a preferred option for some students.

She said:

“There’s so much choice with the OU. There’s a misconception that it’s not as good, but the degrees are just as valuable as anywhere else, and we get brilliant support from tutors. My granddad kept on emphasising to me that you can do so much with an OU degree. It can open up a lot of doors.”

Despite her initial concerns that she would miss out on the fun of a campus university, Erin has an active social life, and still sees her friends regularly.

She added: