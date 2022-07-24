Theatr Clwyd Welcome Three New Trustees

Theatr Clwyd has welcomed three new Trustees – Harold Finley, Leusa Llewelyn and Siobhan Jones – as it brings a diverse skills and backgrounds to its board of Theatr Clwyd Trust and trading group.

Harold Finley brings extensive experience as a performer, writer and director, and is currently Executive Director of Stage Directors UK. Leusa Llewelyn is interim CEO for Literature Wales with knowledge of Wales’ thriving cultural scene in both languages. Siobhan Jones’ commercial and corporate experience within the banking sector will be an invaluable asset as the organisation moves towards its redeveloped building.

Harold Finley is a writer, director, producer, and Executive Director of Stage Directors UK. As an actor he performed around the UK, in London and the West End and North America. An acclaimed writer and director his work has sold out across the UK and America. Harold co-founded Black, Queer & Fierce! arts festival and is on SOLT/UK Theatre’s anti racism and inclusion committees and Ambassador Theatre Group’s Diversity Forum.

Harold said:

Visiting Theatr Clwyd I was struck by the warmth of all I encountered, the natural beauty, the lovely performance spaces and the exciting plans and challenges ahead. Theatr Clwyd is an inspiring example for producing world-class art beyond the boundaries of major cities.

Originally from Llanuwchllyn, Leusa Llewelyn is a graduate of Aberystwyth University. She is Interim Joint CEO for Literature Wales, and curates and hosts the annual Tŷ Newydd National Writing Centre’s programme of courses and activities.

Leusa said:

I have followed Theatr Clwyd’s work with admiration, especially the excellent outreach work being done in the local community. Their vision is pioneering and ambitious, and I look forward to supporting their team, and giving something back to the Welsh arts community.

Wirral-born Siobhan Jones has extensive experience in commercial management, recruitment and corporate partnership having worked across the North West and North Wales with companies as diverse as Lloyds Bank and North West Cancer Research.

Siobhan said:

I’ve been impressed not only with the quality of the productions at Theatr Clwyd but also with their engagement with the community and local children, even throughout the Covid pandemic. I feel very lucky to be part of the exciting journey Theatr Clwyd is on.

To find out more about Theatr Clwyd and its redevelopment please visit www.theatrclwyd.com/raise-the-roof