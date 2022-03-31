The Year of SMART Towns – Revitalising Welsh Town Centres

Host Carwyn Jones is joined by Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director at Menter Mon Ltd and Smart Towns Advisor Clive Davies, to discuss the impact the Smart Towns project is having on towns across Wales.

A smart town is an urban area that uses different types of electronic methods and sensors to collect data. Insights gained from that data are used to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently; in return, that data is used to improve the operations and future prosperity across the town.

Smart Towns from Business News Wales on Vimeo.