The Wombats Announced as Headliners for Cardiff Castle Festival

Cardiff family-friendly festival Depot in the Castle (DITC) is set to return to the grounds of Cardiff Castle next year with The Wombats headlining.

The concert on Saturday 25th July 2026 forms part of the TK Maxx presents Depot Live summer series.

The Wombats are known for songs including Let’s Dance to Joy Division, Moving to New York, Greek Tragedy and Kill the Director, and last year they were headline performers at Reading.

Depot in the Castle also includes street food and family-friendly activities. Support artists for DITC 2026 will be announced soon.

This year's event was headlined by Jess Glynne, with a line-up including Maxïmo Park, Sigma, Kate Nash, Professor Green, and Goldie Lookin’ Chain. Previous headliners have also included Mel C, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Grennan, Ella Eyre, Clean Bandit, Toploader and The Fratellis.

Festival founder Nick Saunders said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Wombats to Cardiff Castle for Depot In The Castle 2026. They’re one of the most exciting live acts in the UK, with a catalogue of hits that span nearly two decades and a new album that shows they’re still pushing forward. “After the energy and atmosphere of last year with Jess Glynne and a brilliant line-up, we can’t wait to see Cardiff Castle bouncing again in 2026.”

Pre-sale opens at 10am on Thursday October 2; general sale starts at 10am on Friday October 3.