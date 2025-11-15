Winners of 11th Cardiff Business Awards Announced

The Cardiff Business Awards has unveiled its 2025 winners, celebrating the vision, ambition, and creativity driving the city’s business community forward.

Now in its 11th year, the event packed out the city's Holland House Hotel with a record number of finalists.

One of the biggest moments of the evening came when Nick Saunders of the DEPOT Group took home the Outstanding Contribution Award, celebrating his relentless drive to elevate Cardiff’s live events scene and put the city firmly on the UK live-music map.

BESL/CMB Engineering dominated the evening, earning the coveted Cardiff Business of the Year title alongside their win for Construction Business of the Year.

The evening brought together influential leaders and changemakers from across the city.

Cardiff Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas, highlighted the powerful role local businesses play in shaping the city’s future. With Go.Compare as headline sponsor, the awards underscored Cardiff’s growing reputation as a hub of innovation, resilience, and unstoppable momentum, the awards organisers said.

Co-Founder of Cardiff Business Awards, Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“These awards give us the chance to come together and recognise the remarkable people and ideas powering Cardiff’s business community. For almost 11 years, it’s been a privilege to champion the businesses and entrepreneurs who make our city thrive — and tonight is no exception. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists.”

Ceri McMillan, Managing Director, Go.Compare, said:

“As proud headline sponsors, we’re honoured to have supported an evening dedicated to celebrating the heart of our business community. The awards brought together passionate people, big ideas, and inspiring stories of success. It’s a reminder of the strength and diversity that make our city thrive and we’re grateful to share in this celebration and look forward to seeing how these outstanding businesses continue to grow and inspire others.”

The winners of Cardiff Business Awards 2025 are:

Digital Business of the Year- THE CADMEN LIMITED

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year- AllClear Travel Insurance

Technology Business of the Year- Rocket Science Group

Innovation Business of the Year- A1 Diagnostics

SME of the Year- iGP

Creative Business of the Year- Great Point Studios

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year- Cardiff Marriott Hotel

Green Business of the Year- FleetEV

Manufacturing Business of the Year- EBD Steel Doors

Start-Up Business of the Year-PharmaFootpath

Construction Business of the Year- BESL/CMB Engineering

Family Business of the Year- AG Meek

Young Business Person of the Year- Jake Appleton- Meritus Talent

Retail Business of the Year- River Island Cardiff

Third Sector Business of the Year- Boomerrang Cardiff

Employer of the Year- Ceaton Secrurity Services

Entrepreneur of the Year- Giovanni Malacrino

Cardiff Business of the Year- BESL/CMB Engineering

Outstanding Contribution- Nick Saunders- Depot Group

Highly Commended

Green Business of the Year- Boomerang Cardiff

Third Sector Business of the Year- AP Cymru- The Neurodiversity Charity

SME of the Year- Body & Soul Autoworks

Young Business Person of the Year- Morgan Wilce- Birchwood Motors

Retail Business of the Year- The Television and Movie Store

This year the awards are sponsored and supported by; Go.Compare, Cardiff Gold, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Dale Building Maintenance, Felicitas, FleetEV, iungoworks Cardiff, Landsec, Meet In Cardiff, Premier Asset Finance, Redkite Solicitors, Stills and Business News Wales.

The awards are organised by Grapevine Event Management.

Further details of the Cardiff Business Awards can be found on the website.