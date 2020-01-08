The Welsh Start Up Rocking the World of Non-Alcoholic Beers

Drop Bear Beer Co. Is the <0.5% ABV Welsh craft beer that is rocking the world of alcohol-free beers.

With the original idea launched in 2018, the company proper only came to fruition early this year. The inspiration behind the company was the disappointment the recently turned tee-total founders felt when looking at their option for non-alcoholic beer.

Beginning with a saucepan and jam thermometer the company in just 11 months has gone from strength to strength and picked up an award in the process.

The company won the award for Young Entrepreneur of the year at this year’s Wales Start up Awards.

Speaking on the win, Co-founder Joelle Drummond said;

“Our initial idea for Drop Bear was conceived just 11 months ago, so it really is incredible to think we have won this award! As Wales’ only alcohol-free beer company we are always vocal about who we are and where we come from so it’s great that our first ever award comes from a Welsh body! “It’s also great to have all of our hard work recognised, as it certainly is hard work! The fact that our first award is the Wales Start up Award really is great as we pride ourselves on being a Welsh company and want to help raise the profile of Welsh businesses and of Wales in the London-centric alcohol-free beer market.”

The firm has set itself high ambitions with the hopes of becoming a Global Brand. They have just opened up their first round of investment and will be finalising their core product range over the next 12 months while turning their attention to their first export opportunity.

If you would like to find out more about the company, or its products please visit the Drop Bear Beer Website.