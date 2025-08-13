The Welsh Fire Franchise Is a Game-Changer for Cricket in Wales

When we embarked on the journey to secure long-term investment through The Hundred and the Welsh Fire franchise, we had a clear vision: to elevate cricket in Wales to a level that reflects not just its potential but its identity. Today, I’m proud to say that we’ve done exactly that, and more.

The recent investment process has been a resounding success. Welsh Fire’s enterprise value came in at £84.6 million, more than double the early expectations set by the ECB, which were in the £35–40 million range. That figure raised a few eyebrows. After all, we’re a club based in Cardiff, a city a fraction of the size of Birmingham. Yet we achieved a higher valuation than Edgbaston, whose cricket business is three times the size of ours.

That didn’t surprise us. It confirmed what we already knew: Glamorgan, Cardiff, and Welsh Fire are compelling propositions with genuine, untapped potential.

What made the difference? A combination of factors.

Cardiff’s position as a major event city played a huge role. It’s not just a cricket city, it’s a sporting capital that regularly hosts international rugby, football, music and more. The average hotel room rates, the third highest in the UK, are evidence of the sheer draw this city has. Combine that with the plans for further stadium development, our strong brand positioning, and the unique fact that Welsh Fire represents an entire nation, and it’s no wonder investors were enthusiastic.

This franchise is more than a financial deal. For Glamorgan, it’s a transformational moment, one that gives us relevance, momentum and the resources to build a sustainable, ambitious future.

Without a franchise, we risked becoming peripheral to the evolution of the game. With one, we now have a platform to drive innovation, talent development, fan engagement and commercial growth, not just for the club, but for cricket in Wales as a whole.

We have high aspirations for Welsh Fire. We believe it can grow into a globally recognised brand, grounded in Welsh identity and driven by performance, culture and community. And it’s not just about elite cricket.

This is about what it unlocks for the wider game, investing in pathways, building grassroots participation, and inspiring young people across Wales to believe there’s a place for them in cricket, whether playing, supporting, working or leading.

This investment has given us the means to back our ambitions with action. But more than that, it has shown what Welsh cricket is capable of when it’s bold, confident and proud of its unique voice.

Cricket in Wales has a new chapter, and this time, it’s one we get to write on our terms.

Mark Rhydderch-Roberts talks about this and more in the The Glamorgan Cricket Podcast – The Past, The Present and Future. Listen to the podcast here.