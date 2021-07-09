The Welsh Constituencies Who Borrowed the Least from Covid Support Loans in the UK

Despite being the second most eager bounce back loan borrowers, with 26.4% of businesses based in Wales took out bounce back loan, six welsh regions ranked in the top 10 lowest borrowers.
Rhondda was the lowest borrowing Welsh constituency and the 2nd lowest overall, taking out 749 loans, totalling over £20 million, which is over £1.5 billion less than the highest borrowing constituency, Cities of London and Westminster. This is not surprising as the area is located deep in the Welsh countryside.
Rhondda is followed by Cynon Valley which ranks in 3rd place. Businesses in the area took out 899 loans in total, borrowing over £3 million in covid business interruption loans and £22 million in bounce back loans.
UK authorities with the lowest borrowing:
|Rank
|Constituency
|Region
|CBILS Number of Loans Offered
|CBILS Value of Loans Offered (£)
|BBLS Number of Loans Offered
|BBLS Value of Loans Offered (£)
|Total Number of Loans Offered
|Total Value of Loans Offered (£)
|1
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Scotland
|23
|£4,169,163
|446
|£10,023,452
|469
|£14,192,615
|2
|Rhondda
|Wales
|12
|£1,433,500
|737
|£18,888,443
|749
|£20,321,943
|3
|Cynon Valley
|Wales
|25
|£3,179,728
|874
|£22,077,159
|899
|£25,256,887
|4
|Blaenau Gwent
|Wales
|29
|£9,821,270
|715
|£19,229,758
|744
|£29,051,028
|5
|Orkney and Shetland
|Scotland
|32
|£5,770,282
|802
|£23,677,712
|834
|£29,447,994
|6
|Inverclyde
|Scotland
|36
|£7,417,400
|780
|£22,211,791
|816
|£29,629,191
|7
|Neath
|Wales
|28
|£4,200,311
|1,026
|£26,534,342
|1,054
|£30,734,653
|8
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|Wales
|34
|£6,439,467
|954
|£25,168,152
|988
|£31,607,619
|9
|Sheffield, Heeley
|Yorkshire & the Humber
|31
|£5,551,825
|996
|£26,205,221
|1,027
|£31,757,046
|10
|Arfon
|Wales
|31
|£9,915,227
|883
|£22,631,087
|914
|£32,546,314
You can view the research in full here: https://www.businessrescueexpert.co.uk/the-state-of-bounce-back-loan-borrowing-in-the-uk/
Chris Horner, Insolvency Director with Business Rescue Expert, said:
“The data gives a fascinating insight into the distribution of bounce back loan borrowing across the whole of the country. It’s especially interesting when you look at which areas have seen the most businesses borrowing and the amounts they have loaned.
“Based on the insolvency cases of the small businesses we’ve worked with this year, over 41% of them entered liquidation with an outstanding bounce back loan balance of £37,350 – higher than the individual borrowing averages of any location.
“No matter where a business is based, the important thing for them to remember is that they do have options if they’ve taken out a bounce back loan and think they’ll have trouble repaying it. By getting professional insolvency advice quickly, possibly before any potential problems appear, they will be in the best position to react and respond.
“After nearly two years of consistent decline, company insolvency figures are starting to rise once more and as support measures are removed later in the year, we’d only expect this trend to gather pace. It won’t happen at a uniform rate across the country, it will affect some areas more quickly and deeply than others. That’s why finding out more administration procedures and liquidation options now before circumstances force them to, could be the best call any business could make in 2021.”