The Welsh Constituencies Who Borrowed the Least from Covid Support Loans in the UK

Despite being the second most eager bounce back loan borrowers, with 26.4% of businesses based in Wales took out bounce back loan, six welsh regions ranked in the top 10 lowest borrowers.

Rhondda was the lowest borrowing Welsh constituency and the 2nd lowest overall, taking out 749 loans, totalling over £20 million, which is over £1.5 billion less than the highest borrowing constituency, Cities of London and Westminster. This is not surprising as the area is located deep in the Welsh countryside.

Rhondda is followed by Cynon Valley which ranks in 3rd place. Businesses in the area took out 899 loans in total, borrowing over £3 million in covid business interruption loans and £22 million in bounce back loans.

UK authorities with the lowest borrowing:

Rank Constituency Region CBILS Number of Loans Offered CBILS Value of Loans Offered (£) BBLS Number of Loans Offered BBLS Value of Loans Offered (£) Total Number of Loans Offered Total Value of Loans Offered (£) 1 Na h-Eileanan an Iar Scotland 23 £4,169,163 446 £10,023,452 469 £14,192,615 2 Rhondda Wales 12 £1,433,500 737 £18,888,443 749 £20,321,943 3 Cynon Valley Wales 25 £3,179,728 874 £22,077,159 899 £25,256,887 4 Blaenau Gwent Wales 29 £9,821,270 715 £19,229,758 744 £29,051,028 5 Orkney and Shetland Scotland 32 £5,770,282 802 £23,677,712 834 £29,447,994 6 Inverclyde Scotland 36 £7,417,400 780 £22,211,791 816 £29,629,191 7 Neath Wales 28 £4,200,311 1,026 £26,534,342 1,054 £30,734,653 8 Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Wales 34 £6,439,467 954 £25,168,152 988 £31,607,619 9 Sheffield, Heeley Yorkshire & the Humber 31 £5,551,825 996 £26,205,221 1,027 £31,757,046 10 Arfon Wales 31 £9,915,227 883 £22,631,087 914 £32,546,314

You can view the research in full here: https://www.businessrescueexpert.co.uk/the-state-of-bounce-back-loan-borrowing-in-the-uk/

Chris Horner, Insolvency Director with Business Rescue Expert, said: