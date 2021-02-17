The Welsh App Keeping Staff at this Years Six Nations

South Wales tech exerts, Vindico, have developed an app that the Welsh Rugby Union are using to help keep staff, contractors, and broadcasters safe at this year’s Six Nations home games.

SWAPP Lite (which stands for Safe Workplace APPlication) is a unique app that’s been developed to meet the strict safety guidelines of both the WRU and the Welsh Government.

It allows the WRU to track and trace at each of the team’s home games. The app also has an added permit module that allows teams, staff, broadcasters, and contractors to register in advance – and confirm that they’re safe to attend each event.

This is the second time the WRU will be using SWAPP Lite. It follows a successful performance during the Autumn Internationals at Parc Y scarlets.

Speaking about the app’s latest rollout, Vindico MD Jo Polson says:

“With people travelling from all over the country to make the Six Nations happen, the Welsh Rugby Union’s focus is to deliver the best possible event with the safest possible working environment. And that’s why they came to us. “It's brilliant to continue our work with the WRU and build on what we delivered for the Autumn Internationals at Parc y Scarlets. “Even with games being played behind closed doors, there is still a huge responsibility to keep teams, staff, contractors, and broadcasters safe. “Bringing SWAPP Lite to the Principality Stadium and Cardiff Arms Park means we yet again get to help sport take place safely in Wales. “There' is definitely more to come from SWAPP in the coming months. We have created a really simple tool with huge scope that can just as easily be used to help our kids get back to school – something I know my Wife would like very much!”

Following the recent success of the app, the Llanelli Scarlets and Cardiff Blues have both signed up to adopt SWAPP Lite.