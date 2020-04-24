The Wales Transport Awards 2020 has Launched

The Wales Transport Awards has launched for its second year to continue its search to recognise the industry’s outstanding contributors in Wales.

Last year, the awards saw businesses and individuals from a variety of different transport backgrounds from all corners of Wales, come together to celebrate their outstanding achievements that help keep business in Wales moving. Those working within the transport industry have always been the unsung heroes, and now more than ever they are working extremely hard to keep business in Wales moving in these unprecedented times, so this year, the Wales Transport Awards will continue to celebrate the work off those within the industry.

There are 16 categories in total that span a number of service areas from customer care, excellence in technology, fleet of the year and recognition of businesses that have gone above and beyond in being environmentally responsible. The full list of eligible categories can be found on the website.

The awards have a number of high calibre sponsors who are supporting this year’s awards which are mixed with both old faces and new! This year, the awards are proud to announce KeolisAmey Wales as the headline sponsor, the joint venture created by Keolis UK and infrastructure support service provider Amey in 2014, and now operates Transport for Wales.

This year’s list of sponsors also includes; Traveline Cymru, Plant-I, Petronas Lubricants International, Euro Commercials, Propel Finance, Marsh Commercials, Stills Branding, Glenside Commercials and media sponsor Business News Wales.

Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales says:

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to show our appreciation for the thousands of employees that work tirelessly across the country within our transport sector. It is also a chance to showcase and celebrate our Welsh transport companies and how they keep our country moving and our economy growing.”

Kevin Thomas, CEO of KeolisAmey Wales, says:

“As an organisation that’s passionate about helping people and places to thrive through accessible, reliable, innovative transport services, it makes perfect sense for us to support the Wales Transport Awards. It’s a celebration of people who, like us, take pride in driving positive change across our industry.”

The awards are simple to enter and the company's main base must reside within Wales and should have been trading for a minimum of 12 months as of October 2019. Once the initial applications have been received, shortlisted entrants from each category will be invited for a short interview with our judges.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Wales Transport Awards, says:

“Now more than ever, we need to reflect on all the outstanding work those within the transport industry do every day to keep our country moving. We were thrilled with the outcome of last year’s awards, and look forward to once again celebrating the hard work and achievements accomplished by this fantastic industry.”

Denise Lovering, Head Judge and Former Chair of the Welsh Freight Council, says:

“It was really encouraging to see the calibre of the entries for the Inaugural Wales Transport Awards last year.

In these difficult times, the logistics sector have risen to the huge challenge we are facing and are continuing to support us by keeping food and goods deliveries moving.

If you are a business that strives to be the best and falls within our categories then join us in honouring the people who make a difference to Wales' transport industry.”