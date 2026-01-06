The Vale Resort Reveals £500,000 Gym Refurbishment

The Vale Resort has invested £500,000 in the latest in fitness technology and equipment as well as all-new training zones in its gym.

The investment follows the Vale Resort’s new wet and spa facilities in 2025.

The new gym refurbishment includes the installation of new Technogym equipment.

Amongst the new gym additions is the Technogym Checkup; a comprehensive AI-driven machine, using advanced measurement technology to assess physical and cognitive performance for users. All metrics are distilled into a unique Wellness Age™, an intuitive indicator that benchmarks progress against real age.

As part of the redevelopment, new dedicated training zones have been introduced.

The new spaces sit alongside the gym and spa’s 20m swimming pool, steam room, sauna and whirlpool baths, as well as squash and tennis facilities.

