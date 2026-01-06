The Vale Resort Reveals £500,000 Gym Refurbishment

The Vale Resort has invested £500,000 in the latest in fitness technology and equipment as well as all-new training zones in its gym.
The investment follows the Vale Resort’s new wet and spa facilities in 2025.
The new gym refurbishment includes the installation of new Technogym equipment.
Amongst the new gym additions is the Technogym Checkup; a comprehensive AI-driven machine, using advanced measurement technology to assess physical and cognitive performance for users. All metrics are distilled into a unique Wellness Age™, an intuitive indicator that benchmarks progress against real age.
As part of the redevelopment, new dedicated training zones have been introduced.
The new spaces sit alongside the gym and spa’s 20m swimming pool, steam room, sauna and whirlpool baths, as well as squash and tennis facilities.
Carl Lester, Head of Leisure, Spa and Golf at the Vale Resort, said:
“We’re incredibly proud of this investment, which represents our ongoing commitment to our members and guests. Our aim was to create a fitness space that not only looks and feels amazing, but also provides the very best equipment and environment to help our members reach their goals. The result is a gym that rivals any in the country, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it. This substantial investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to health, wellbeing and excellence in every aspect of the guest and member experience, ensuring that the Vale remains one of Wales's leading destinations for fitness, leisure, and relaxation.”