The Vale Resort Celebrates Ninth Consecutive Year of Success at 2025 World Travel Awards

The Vale Resort has continued its outstanding run of success, securing top honours at the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards for the ninth consecutive year.

The four-star resort, located just outside Cardiff in the heart of the Vale of Glamorgan countryside, has once again been named Wales’ Best Resort Spa and Wales’ Best Golf Hotel 2025. This achievement extends the resort’s long-standing legacy of excellence, having retained these titles every year since 2017.

Voted for by industry professionals, travel buyers, agents and the public, the World Travel Awards recognise the very best in global hospitality and tourism. The continued recognition highlights The Vale Resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences across both leisure and golf.

2025 was an exciting year for the resort’s spa facilities, with the completion of the final phase of a £100,000 refurbishment of the Vale Spa. This latest investment introduced brand-new luxury relaxation zones, thoughtfully designed to give guests a choice of tranquil and sociable spaces. The resort has also launched a new online booking system, making it simpler than ever for guests to plan their ideal spa escape.

Alongside its award-winning spa, the Vale Resort’s golf offering remains a major draw for visitors. The resort is home to two 18-hole championship courses, the Wales National and the Lake Course, which challenge and inspire golfers of all abilities. The Vale has also built a strong reputation for hosting high-profile PGA and European golf events, reinforcing its status as a premier golfing destination.

Stephen Leeke, Managing Director of www.valeresort.co.uk, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive these awards for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition is testament to the passion and commitment of our team, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional experiences for every guest. “With the recent spa refurbishment and continued investment across the resort, we are excited to keep raising standards and ensuring the Vale Resort remains a leading destination for relaxation and recreation in Wales.”

As the Vale Resort looks ahead, it remains focused on continued investment, innovation and delivering memorable stays for every guest.