The Traitors Star Andrew Jenkins to Take on Welsh Adventure Triathlon for Ty Hafan

A former contestant on the BBC’s hit reality series The Traitors is swapping mind games for mountain trails as he prepares to take part in a Welsh adventure event built around mixed ability, teamwork and camaraderie.

Andrew Jenkins will compete in the Peak Online Adventure Triathlon Wales this September, raising vital funds for event charity Ty Hafan, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Wales.

The multi-discipline outdoor challenge, organised by Peak Online, brings together participants of varying abilities, focusing on resilience, community spirit and collective achievement rather than elite competition.

Andrew said he is particularly passionate about the event’s mental health message.

“I am super excited to be taking part in the Adventure Triathlon Wales on the 12th of September raising vital funds for Ty Hafan,” he said. “The event combines two things that I am very passionate about, exercise and being outdoors in nature. “I am a huge advocate of both; I believe a lot of the challenges and issues we face in this fast-paced world could be improved if we moved more and spent more time outdoors.”

Organisers say the event has been designed to promote connection, inclusion and shared experience, highlighting how movement and time outdoors can positively impact emotional wellbeing.

In addition to Ty Hafan, the event is supporting three South Wales mental health groups and a special needs school. It is also being held in memory of Paul Russell, who lost his battle with mental health last summer.

Event organiser Andrew Bowers said:

“The event is designed not just as a physical test, but as an opportunity to bring people together for mental wellbeing and to promote community engagement with businesses.”

Each participant will wear custom-designed kit sponsored by Welsh businesses, with Taco Bell confirmed as headline event sponsor.

Further information can be found at: https://po-tri.uk/adventure-triathlon-wales/