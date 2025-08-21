The Torfaen, Monmouthshire & Blaenau Gwent Business Awards 2025 Now Open for Entries

Grapevine Event Management has announced the expanded Torfaen, Monmouthshire & Blaenau Gwent Business Awards 2025.

This year, the spotlight shines even wider as Blaenau Gwent officially joins the celebration. Building on the prestigious Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards. The awards will recognise businesses, entrepreneurs, and organisations making an impact across the three regions.

Entries and nominations are officially open. Winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday 27th November, hosted at the Parkway Hotel & Spa; a night of celebration, connection, and inspiration.

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Blaenau Gwent into the Business Awards this year. Expanding to include this vibrant and forward-thinking region is a hugely exciting step for us. There’s a wealth of talent and innovation in Blaenau Gwent, and we’re eager to celebrate the fantastic businesses that are helping to shape its future. This year’s awards will reflect the strength and diversity of the wider business community and we can’t wait to bring everyone together for what promises to be our most inspiring event yet.”

It’s free to enter the awards, with 14 categories to choose from, individuals and companies can enter or nominate for up to 2 categories.

They are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Employer of the Year

Finance and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation and Technology Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Micro Business of the Year (Less than 10 employees)

Retail Business of the Year

Rural Business of the Year

SME Business of the Year

Start-Up business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Young Business person of the Year

Entries are now open via the official awards website. The closing date for applications is Friday 3rd October, with the winners announced at the black-tie ceremony on Thursday 27th November at the Parkway Hotel and Spa.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorship opportunities for the Torfaen, Monmouthshire & Blaenau Gwent Business Awards 2025 contact: TMBA@grapevineeventmanagement.co.uk