The Smart Tech Helping Rural Businesses Make Better Decisions

A business does not always need a complicated piece of technology to make a meaningful operational change. Sometimes the difference comes from a small sensor, placed in the right location, collecting the right information at the right time.

That is one of the reasons the LoRaWAN Stimulation Project – part of The Growing Mid Wales Digital Programme – is such a valuable opportunity for businesses across Mid Wales. It is not about adopting technology for the sake of it, nor is it about asking firms to become digital experts overnight. It is about helping them solve everyday problems, remove repetitive tasks, understand what is happening across their sites, and make better decisions from better information.

LoRaWAN stands for Long Range Wide Area Network. In simple terms, it is a network designed to connect devices across large geographic areas. The technology is particularly well suited to low-power devices such as sensors, which can collect information on temperature, humidity, energy usage, movement, footfall, water levels, equipment performance and many other practical measures.

For a rural region, that is especially useful. In some environments, Wi-Fi or other forms of connectivity may be able to support similar applications, but Mid Wales has its own challenges. There are black spots, large sites, farm buildings, remote gates, assets spread over a wide area and places where it is simply not practical to run power or connectivity in the usual way. LoRaWAN is valuable because sensors can operate on battery power, send small amounts of data over long distances, and work in places where other approaches may be difficult.

The easiest way to think about it is as a smart sensor network. Instead of relying on manual checks, a business can monitor what is happening in real time and use that information to act earlier, plan better and save time.

Antur Cymru is working with Growing Mid Wales on the LoRaWAN Stimulation Project, which has been established to support adoption across Ceredigion and Powys. Mid Wales already has above-average LoRaWAN coverage, and the project is designed to help businesses make practical use of that infrastructure.

The support has three main elements. The first is helping businesses understand what LoRaWAN is and how it could apply to their operations. The second is grant funding of up to £4,999, with support to identify the sensors, applications and equipment that may be needed. The third is ongoing support, helping businesses use the technology properly and get value from the data and insights it produces.

That hands-on element is important because the starting point should not be the technology. We usually work backwards from the business issue. What information would help unlock a problem? What manual process takes too much time? What data would support a better decision? Where could a small operational change improve productivity?

Often, the most useful place to start is with the routine, mundane task that nobody would usually describe as innovative. One example is a brewery in Aberystwyth, where part of the brewing process involved checking the temperature every half an hour. The task itself was straightforward, but it required the brewer to remain in that space for around 10 hours to make sure everything stayed on track.

A simple temperature sensor changed that process. It freed up time, created alerts so issues could be anticipated, and helped ensure each batch was consistent. From a productivity and cost perspective, that kind of small intervention can make a significant difference.

The same principle applies across many sectors. In retail, sensors can be linked to footfall data, till receipt data and even weather data. A shop might see that fewer people come in on a rainy day, but those who do enter are more likely to buy. It might test a new window display and see that it brings more people into the shop, even if those visits do not immediately translate into sales. The value comes from seeing patterns that were previously hidden, then making decisions based on evidence rather than assumption.

Tourism and hospitality businesses can use sensors to monitor energy use, heating, lighting and occupancy levels across accommodation sites. If lights are on for long periods when areas are not being used, that can point to a simple and actionable change. Against a backdrop of high energy costs, those practical insights can be valuable.

Agriculture is another strong fit for LoRaWAN. A farm can have one gateway powered in a shed and sensors across a wide area. Sensors can be placed on farm gates, including where public footpaths pass through. They can monitor water trough levels, reducing the need to drive around checking them manually. In a sector where time, distance and labour all count, these applications are easy to understand.

Manufacturing also has clear uses. Sensors can support asset tracking and monitor machinery through changes in vibration, noise levels or energy consumption. When that data is combined with manufacturers’ information, it can help a business identify when a part may need replacing before a failure creates a larger and more costly problem.

There is no single application that defines LoRaWAN. Its strength is that it can be adapted to different business needs, from agriculture and tourism to retail, manufacturing and beyond. There is usually a sensor for the particular issue a business wants to understand.

For many firms, the first step is not knowing exactly what technology they need. It is recognising where better information could save time, reduce cost, improve consistency or support a decision. The role of the project is to help businesses take that step with advice, funding and practical support, so they can use the LoRaWAN network in ways that are relevant to their own operations.

Alex Matthews speaks about this and more on Unlocking Mid Wales, the Growing Mid Wales podcast. Listen here: