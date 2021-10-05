The Secret to Successful User Journeys

Creating an engaging, friction-free digital journey for every customer (and indeed, all your stakeholders) is more than a ‘nice-to-have’.

It’s at the heart of attracting and retaining customer loyalty, building your market share, nurturing a brand promise in your own digital community, creating advocacy and ambassadorship – and getting the best possible return on your digital investment.

In our previous article we started to explore the pillars you can put in place to create an exceptional digital experience – with a streamlined and intuitive user journey at the very core of this. We discovered that in a world of ever-greater choice (and distraction), the onus is on organisations to make customer interaction as easy and engaging as possible – whether the user is looking to make a purchase, access some information or simply complete a task online.

It’s crucial, therefore, to invest in optimising these journeys for maximum accessibility, engagement and satisfaction – the three broad measures that ultimately deliver you a larger and more loyal customer base ….

A common issue we see when organisations aren’t getting the results they expect is that user journeys haven’t been built around real-world needs, motivations, expectations and behaviours – instead, they’re based on assumptions made by the business or (worse), internal models that haven’t been externally validated.

This can result in everything from overlong paths to complete common goals and complex or unclear steps, all the way down to the language used across menus and other navigation elements – which may be full of industry jargon and not aligned with how customers think, talk or act.

User research activities play a vital role in overcoming these issues, by providing a picture of what your audience really looks like, what they want and need from your organisation, and how they prefer to go about getting this.

Of course, these days it’s not just a single channel you have to deal with – and customers will rarely take a linear route to achieve their goals. Users today can select from a wide range of tools to find the one that’s most appropriate for their particular situation, from sites and applications that can be accessed on a range of platforms and devices (and third-party social network services), to more traditional channels such as call centres and physical spaces.

It’s important to get a view of the full picture, to make sure that the experience is consistent across channels and that data is shared effectively, so that customers are presented with the right information at the right time.

At Box UK we often conduct customer experience mapping to build this picture for our clients, presenting journeys in a highly visual way to identify clear actions and opportunities for improvement.

It’s also important to remember that optimising user journeys is not a ‘one and done’ activity – requirements and opportunities are evolving all the time, and as we’ve seen in the last couple of years, things can change at a moment’s notice.

By delving into your analytics – as well as gathering direct feedback from customers – you’ll be able to continuously improve your offering and build a deep understanding of what makes your audience tick, to guide your future decisions.