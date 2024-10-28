The Search is on for New CEO to Lead HCC into Next Phase of Development within a Dynamic and Evolving Industry

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) stands at the forefront of the Welsh red meat industry, championing its development, promotion, and marketing with a clear vision: to cultivate a profitable, efficient, sustainable, innovative and competitive industry which is resilient to political and environmental change and benefits the people of Wales. It has a statutory remit and delivers the Red Meat Industry (Wales) Measure 2010.

After a period of change, the red meat levy body is now looking to recruit its new CEO to lead the organisation into its next phase of development.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Hybu Cig Cymru. As we embark on a new chapter, we’re looking for an exceptional Chief Executive Officer to lead us into our next phase of development within a dynamic and evolving industry,” said HCC Chair Catherine Smith.

This is a pivotal role for an influential leader who excels in relationship-building and their ability to foster strong connections with Welsh Government, farmers, processors, industry leaders and other partners across the agricultural sector, and the red meat supply chain will be crucial in shaping the future of the organisation and its impact on the red meat industry.

“As our new CEO, the right candidate will take ownership of delivering the final stages of our Vision 25 strategy before crafting a new vision for HCC; one that not only drives sustainable growth but also positions the organisation as a role model of excellence within the sector from 2026 and beyond. If you can inspire a team who live and breathe this sector to follow that vision; act as an inspirational change agent who embodies not just high technical and operational standards, but a genuine commitment to and compassion for the people who facilitate our success, then we want to hear from you,” added Catherine Smith.

In addition to these responsibilities, the CEO will be designated Accounting Officer by the Welsh Government, safeguarding the prudent and transparent management of public funds.

Mrs Smith highlighted that the role offers a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact, not just on the organisation, but on the economic fabric of the agricultural industry and the red meat supply chain in Wales and beyond.

“HCC need a candidate who can lead with influence, high integrity and ambition to make a positive and lasting impact for the benefit of all our key stakeholders. Expertise of change management and transition will be needed because the context for Welsh farming is changing, and our new CEO will have to help both the organisation and the red meat sector identify and navigate a forthcoming period of change. “To maximise the impact and effectiveness of this role, our CEO must embody the kinds of behaviours that foster a strong, compassionate and results driven culture. By leading with empathy, influence, creativity and determination you will inspire excellence, drive organisational growth and promote a culture built on collaboration and shared ambition,” said HCC Chair Catherine Smith.

Further details and information on how to apply can be found here.