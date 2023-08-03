Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

The Sale of Drive Thru MOT and Servicing Centre in Cardiff Completes for £1.35m

Savills, on behalf of MVJ Capital, has completed the sale of In ‘N’ Out Centres, Drive Thru MOT and Servicing Centre in Cardiff to a private property company for £1.35m. The sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.80%.

The 3,682 sq ft property comprises a steel framed modern construction arranged on the ground floor providing a reception area, glazed customer lounge and 5 car servicing bays. The site has 27 car parking spaces, which are suitable for further development.

In ‘n’ out is situated on Cowbridge Road West (A48) in Culverhouse Cross, 8 miles west of the city centre and benefits from Valegate, Brooklands and Wenvoe Retail Parks. Nearby occupiers include Aldi, Currys, B&M, Marks & Spencer and McDonalds.

Ross Griffin, Director in the UK Investment team at Savills Cardiff, says:

“We are delighted to have completed the sale of In ‘n’ out, which is located in a well-established area. The buyer has further opportunity to add value to its existing offering in this excellent roadside location.”

Matthew Pearcey of MVJ Capital, adds:

“This asset has been with us since 2015 and the market appetite for such sites made this an obvious time for us to exit and to explore larger opportunities.”

 

