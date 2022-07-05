The RWAS Welsh Food Enterprise Award 2022

The RWAS Welsh Food Enterprise Award is a new annual award in memory of the late Mr Bill Ratcliffe OBE FRAgS. The award for the Best Welsh Food and Drink Producer/Seller exhibiting at the Royal Welsh Show will be first presented at the 2022 Royal Welsh Show.

Mr Ratcliffe was associated with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for upwards of 60 years and was a director for over 30 years. One of his key interests was food, particularly those farm businesses that have diversified and developed markets and outlets to sell their produce directly to consumers. He was also a keen innovator.

The competition criteria include:

• Welsh food and/or drink enterprises only.

• The business headquarters and main processing plant must be located in Wales.

• The majority of ingredients must be sourced from Wales.

• Exhibiting at the 2022 Royal Welsh Show.

• Certificate Environmental Health Score of 4 or 5 displayed on their stand.

Producers and traders exhibiting at the 2022 Royal Welsh Show are invited to apply by early July to compete in the competition. Judging will be carried out on the first day of the Show and the winner will be announced at the Society Awards Ceremony held in the Council Enclosure on the second day of the Show.

Traders and companies exhibiting at the 2022 Royal Welsh Show will be invited to submit an application form to take part in the competition. The winner will be presented with The RWAS Welsh Food Enterprise Award and Society Memento.

The Society acknowledges with grateful thanks to the sponsorship of the Award by Mr Alistair Ratcliffe and Mr Anthony Ratcliffe and families.