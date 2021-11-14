The Royal Mint Experience Announces its Biggest Ever Christmas Event

With less than 50 days to go until the big day, The Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant South Wales, has announced its’ biggest ever Christmas event– transforming the home of coins into a magical Santa’s workshop.

From coins in Christmas stockings to sixpences stirred into Christmas puddings, coins have a long association with Christmas. The centuries old tradition is the inspiration behind this year’s magical Christmas event at The Royal Mint Experience.

In the lead up to Christmas, The Royal Mint Experience will be transformed into a magical workshop covered in a dusting of snow and adorned with hundreds of lights, baubles and festive surprises. Visitors will follow in Santa’s footsteps as he travels through the factory experience collecting coins for the nation’s stockings. They’ll be able to strike their own 50 pence featuring The Snowman, before exploring the unique 1,100-year history of The Royal Mint through interactive exhibitions and original artefacts.

Clare Maclennan, Director of The Royal Mint Experience said,

“The tradition of gifting coins in stockings and stirring sixpences into Christmas puddings dates back centuries and is the inspiration for our Christmas event this year. “We have transformed The Royal Mint Experience into a magical Santa’s workshop, letting visitors follow in his snowy footsteps as he collects coins for the nation’s stockings. We can’t wait to welcome families on site for our biggest Christmas event ever – filled with magical surprises including the option to strike their very own festive 50 pence featuring The Snowman.”

Christmas at The Royal Mint Experience runs from 19th November to 24th December, with tickets priced at £15 per person. Parking on site is free and tours will run from 10am to 7pm seven days a week. A special festive menu will be available at the café, with a range of Christmas treats including mince pies and mulled wine.

The Royal Mint Experience has been ranked in the top 10% of attractions worldwide for customer experience by TripAdvisor for the past two years and welcomes over 100,000 visitors annually. To ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors all tour groups are capped at 25 people and will adhere to covid guidelines set out by the Welsh Government.

To book your festive day out at The Royal Mint Experience visit www.royalmint.com or call 0333 241 2223.