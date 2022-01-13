The Right to Request Flexible Working From Day One Could Find Firms Ill-Prepared

The Government’s proposal to give all employees the right to request flexible working when they start new jobs could see thousands of employers wrong-footed and ill-prepared warns UK communications specialists, Uplands Communications.

The Flexible Working Bill was put to Parliament at the end of 2021 with the plan designed to allow UK employees to request a flexible working arrangement from their very first day at a new employer. At the moment, workers have to wait until they have been in their role for six months before raising the possibility of flexible working.

If the Government’s consultation on the matter is successful, every employee in the UK will be given the right to request flexible working, regardless of time served. The proposals would also require bosses to respond to requests for flexible working more quickly than the current maximum of three months and it would force firms to explain why any requests were refused.

Paul Hooper, Managing Director of Uplands Communications, which is based in Wales, said: