The Product Transfer Trap: Why Mainstream Mortgage Firms Must Pivot or Risk Demise

Let’s be completely honest for a moment. As mortgage professionals, we’ve had it relatively good when it comes to the sheer volume of Product Transfers (PTs) landing on our desks where it is the best outcome for the client. It’s a smooth, low-friction revenue stream that has kept many brokerages afloat through choppy economic waters.

But relying on it has made the industry complacent. And right now, complacency is the most dangerous risk your business faces.

There is a storm brewing, and if your brokerage is heavily reliant on PT income to keep the lights on, you need to wake up to the changes happening right under your nose. If that revenue stream was suddenly squeezed or removed entirely, where would your business sit? For many, the answer is ‘in serious trouble’.

The Writing is on the Wall

This isn’t a hypothetical scare tactic. The clues are already here, and they give this narrative undeniable credibility. First, we have the FCA’s Policy Statement PS25/11 Mortgage Rule Review: First steps to simplify our rules and increase flexibility. It could provide lenders a broader scope to directly engage with your clients the moment their deal comes up for review.

Second, we are already seeing the practical fallout of a shifting market: a major lender recently slashed the procuration fees they are willing to pay on Product Transfers.

Combine regulatory freedom with fee cuts, and what do you get? A highly aggressive, proactive push by lenders to ensure they are the first taxi in the rank for your clients. They don’t want to pay you a fee for a client they can retain directly via an automated portal.

How Will Your Brokerage Plug the Gap?

If the mainstream, high-volume, automated marketplace is being clawed back by the lenders, how do you defend your revenue?

The answer isn’t writing more of the same. The answer is evolution. I firmly believe that Specialist Lending is the ultimate shield for the modern broker. Why? Because complexity requires human intelligence. A standard residential switch can be handled by an online, AI-driven lender solution. But complex Buy-to-Let, bridging finance, asset management, and commercial structures cannot.

Specialist lending will always require access to human advice – advice delivered via an expert brokerage that understands how to package a case. Having the infrastructure, training, and institutional support to master these complex areas isn’t just an add-on anymore; it is a sure-fire way to protect your business against the erosion of mainstream mortgage fees.

The Future is Bright. If It’s Specialist At the Cornerstone Network, we aren’t interested in watching our members get squeezed by changing lender tactics. We are passionately committed to helping our network partners future-proof their operations, stay relentlessly relevant, and drive the flawless client outcomes that regulators demand.

The market is changing, and the margin for error is shrinking. You can wait for the next lender fee cut to hit your bottom line, or you can take action now to build a diversified, unshakeable mortgage and protection business.

The future of mainstream volume may be under fire, but the future of complex advice is incredibly secure.

Protect Your Revenue Stream. Future-Proof Your Firm.

Don’t wait for the next lender fee cut to hit your bottom line. If your brokerage is heavily reliant on Product Transfers, the structural shifts in the market mean the time to act is right now.