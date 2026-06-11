The Power of Sporting Diplomacy for Wales

Having spent more than two decades serving as Honorary Consul for Slovakia, and now as President of the Consular Association in Wales, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the role that international relationships play in strengthening nations, communities and economies.

Diplomacy is often associated with government buildings, formal meetings and international agreements. In reality, some of the most important relationships begin in far less formal settings. Sport is one of the most powerful examples.

It brings people together, creates shared experiences and opens doors for conversations that might otherwise never take place.

That is why the upcoming Fiji v Wales fixture at Cardiff City Stadium on 4 July should be viewed as far more than an international rugby match.

Of course, it promises to be a fantastic sporting occasion. Fiji and Wales share a rich rugby history stretching back more than sixty years, and supporters of both nations can look forward to another memorable encounter.

However, the significance of Fiji Rugby Union's visit to Wales extends well beyond what happens on the pitch.

For the first time, Fiji is participating in a structured Tier One Nations Championship, marking a historic milestone in the development of the game and providing an international platform for one of rugby's most admired nations.

More importantly, it presents Wales with a unique opportunity to showcase itself as a nation that understands the wider value of international sport.

Wales' International Story

Cardiff has always been an outward-looking city.

For generations, Wales built international relationships through trade, industry and maritime connections. Cardiff's docks once connected Wales to every corner of the globe, while the Coal Exchange became one of the world's most important centres of international commerce.

Today, our international relationships continue to be built through business, education, culture and sport.

Events such as Fiji v Wales provide another opportunity to demonstrate that Wales remains a confident, welcoming and internationally engaged nation.

The arrival of Fiji Rugby Union reinforces Cardiff's position as one of Europe's leading event destinations; a city capable not only of hosting world-class sporting occasions but also of creating meaningful economic, cultural and diplomatic opportunities around them.

A Week That Extends Beyond Rugby

What makes this fixture different from many international matches is the breadth of activity taking place around it.

The week leading up to the game will see Fiji Rugby Union engage in a programme designed to create a lasting legacy for both nations.

A Civic Reception at Cardiff Castle will formally welcome the Fijian delegation to Wales. Players and former internationals will visit local schools, delivering coaching sessions and engaging with young people from across the city. A Trade and Investment Symposium at Glamorgan County Cricket Club will bring together representatives from business, government and industry to explore future opportunities between Fiji and Wales.

Alongside this, a Black-Tie Dinner supporting the launch of the Fiji Rugby Foundation will provide an opportunity to discuss how sport can continue to deliver positive social impact beyond elite competition.

Collectively, these activities demonstrate an understanding that modern international sport is no longer confined to eighty minutes of action on a field. It has become a platform for relationship building, economic engagement and cultural exchange.

Sporting Diplomacy In Action

Throughout my diplomatic career, I have welcomed ministers, ambassadors, business delegations and national sporting teams to Wales.

Time and again, I have seen how sporting occasions create opportunities that extend far beyond the event itself.

Relationships formed around sport frequently lead to business collaborations, educational partnerships, tourism opportunities and deeper cultural understanding.

The relationship between Fiji and Wales provides a particularly powerful example.

Earlier this year, I was honoured to meet Fiji's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sakiasi Ditoka, alongside Fiji's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama. During those discussions, I made it clear that Wales' diplomatic and business networks would support Fiji's ambitions surrounding this landmark event.

Since then, it has been encouraging to see organisations from across Wales embracing that opportunity.

The involvement of Cardiff Council, Welsh Government stakeholders, business organisations and community groups demonstrates a collective recognition of the wider benefits that international sporting events can bring.

Economic Benefits Beyond Match Day

The economic impact of major sporting events is often measured through visitor spending, hotel occupancy rates and hospitality revenues.

Those benefits are important and will undoubtedly be felt across Cardiff and South Wales during Fiji's visit.

However, focusing solely on short-term economic impact risks overlooking the greater opportunity.

The real value lies in the conversations taking place between businesses, investors, government representatives and international delegates.

It lies in the relationships that may develop into future collaborations.

It lies in the opportunity to showcase Wales as a place to invest, visit, study and do business.

These outcomes are more difficult to measure than ticket sales or hotel bookings, but they often deliver the most enduring value.

A New Approach To International Events

One initiative that particularly stands out is the creation of the “Fiji Arms” in Cardiff.

This innovative concept brings supporters, visitors and local communities together through culture, hospitality and shared experiences.

Beyond its obvious appeal to rugby supporters, it provides direct benefits to local businesses while showcasing the warmth and hospitality for which both Fiji and Wales are renowned.

I believe initiatives such as this could influence how future international sporting events engage with host cities.

They demonstrate how sport can be integrated into the wider cultural and economic life of a destination rather than remaining confined to a stadium.

Looking To The Future

As Wales prepares to welcome Fiji Rugby Union this summer, we should recognise the occasion for what it truly represents.

This is not simply an international rugby fixture.

It is an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties, encourage trade and investment, promote cultural understanding and reinforce Wales'

reputation as an internationally connected nation.

If new business relationships are formed, if future collaborations emerge, if educational and cultural links are strengthened, and if Fiji leaves

Wales with an even deeper connection to our nation, then the success of this visit will extend far beyond the final score.

That is the true value of sporting diplomacy.

And that is why Fiji's arrival in Cardiff represents far more than a match.