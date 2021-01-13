The Pembrokeshire Murders Shows Value of Creative Wales

Creative Wales supported the filming of The Pembrokeshire Murders in 2020, with the ITV drama, featuring a Welsh lead actor, director, cast and crew, airing on ITV this week.

The mini-series is from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, World Productions. It was written by Nick Stevens, directed by Marc Evans (Manhunt, Safe House) and produced by Ed Talfan (Hinterland, Hidden) for Wales-based Severn Screen. The drama is adapted from the true crime book, The Pembrokeshire Murders, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

Creative Wales not only ensures business support for the growing number of production companies based in Wales but also plays a key role in attracting productions to shoot in Wales, maximising the impact of inward investments on the local economy and the wider supply chain.

Creative Wales provided grant assistance through production funding, and logistical support via its Wales Screen team who provided World Productions with guidance on studio space, locations, crew and other useful contacts.

Welsh Hollywood actor Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, The Hobbit) takes the lead role in the three-part mini-series depicting the pursuit of cold-blooded, serial killer John Cooper (Keith Allen). The story covers the incredible power of DNA forensic science, a stranger-than-fiction twist involving the ITV quiz show Bullseye and the incredible perseverance and determination of the investigating officers lead by DCI Steve Wilkins (Evans).

Talking about his first experience of filming drama in Wales, Luke said:

“It’s actually my first time working on a project in Wales so for me it’s very poignant, and also that it is a Welsh story. I got to visit some incredibly beautiful parts of Wales as well which was special. It was a joy to come to set and listen to all these beautiful Welsh accents every day. I’ve missed it very much.”

The Pembrokeshire Murders wrapped just before the lockdown hit Wales in 2020.

“It’s very much a story of its place”, said Executive Producer Simon Heath, “so there was never any question that we weren't going to shoot at least some of the story in Pembrokeshire.”

Roderick Seligman at World Productions said:

“After shooting the series Born to Kill in 2017, World Productions was delighted to return to Wales to shoot The Pembrokeshire Murders in association with Welsh production company Severn Screen. With the help of Welsh Government support we were able to film the entire series in Wales, and showcase the best of Welsh talent on both sides of the camera. In addition to the seven week shoot, all picture and sound post-production was also done in Wales, at Cardiff-based Cinematic.”

The ITV drama follows the recent screening of Sky’s Christmas TV special, Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse with Dawn French and Rob Brydon, also supported by Creative Wales and one of the first productions to start shooting in Wales after COVID hit last March.

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director for Creative Wales said: