The Open University Presents: Talent, it’s Our Future

In this edition of Business News Wales’ Digital Discussions with The Open University (OU) , we take a closer look at the challenges Welsh businesses face in not only sourcing new employees, but also in keeping them upskilled and incentivised to stay with their employers. This is yet another direct effect of how the pandemic has disrupted the development of key skills and learning in apprenticeship schemes – a vital source of talent; and Welsh businesses finding difficulties in keeping track of their employee skills development in their efforts to continue fostering positive working attitudes.

Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Peter Lewis, Managing Director at Industrial Automation & Control; and Alan Brayley, Managing Director at AB Glass and President of the Swansea Bay Business Club; who are sharing their insights into how they have addressed these areas and how other Welsh businesses can do the same. The OU is looking to help businesses in Wales with their skills development through engaging with the organisation’s learning and development programme, which you can read more about here