The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Katelyn Falvey

In this edition of The Open University‘s ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Katelyn Falvey from Powys Teaching Health Board.

Starting with Powys Health board as a registered physiotherapist in stroke and neuro rehabilitation, Katelyn moved into the workforce and organisational development team 4 years ago, and is now head of organisational design and workforce transformation.

Speaking to the Open University in Wales, Katelyn highlights the workforce models used and how they approach talent development and attraction within the health board.

You can watch the full digital discussion below:

Talent, It's Our Future: Katelyn Falvey from Business News Wales on Vimeo.